NEW YORK – Following is a weekly newsletter from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:
Welcome to Kirsten’s New York Minute!
Here’s what she’s been up to this week:
Kirsten is calling for emergency assistance for impacted farmers. She’s urging the USDA to stand ready to provide direct financial relief to struggling farms and assist them with the process of reporting losses.
Individual casework is Kirsten’s top priority. If you need help with a federal agency, contact her here.
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.