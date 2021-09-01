WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $11,499,044 in federal funding for fire departments across New York State.

The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across more than ninety fire departments.

This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).

“From the peak of the pandemic to now, our brave firefighters have always been on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have essential support they need as they keep New Yorkers safe in emergencies.”

“New York’s firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID pandemic to protect our communities,”said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations. I will continue fighting to ensure that New York’s fire departments have what they need when they enter the line of duty.”

Funding recipients listed below:

Capital Region

Hebron VFC $47,617 Village of Greenwich $45,321 City of Amsterdam $62,506 City of Schenectady $57,454 Central Bridge FD $94,685 Summit FD $61,710 City of Albany $468,363 Schodack Valley VFC $95,714

Central NY

Truxton FD $261,904 City of Cortland $47,619 South Onondaga FD $34,933 Tioughnioga VFD $35,115 Village of Fayetteville $488,664 Kirkwood Fire Co. $244,448 Village of Richfield Springs $48,562 Durhamville VFD $45,446 Sylvan Beach VFD $85,714 Milford FD $40,523 Owasco FD $35,142 Lakeside FD $61,902 Taunton VFD $128,356 Springport FD $290,542 Sempronius FC $41,904 Deerfield FD $57,233 City of Fulton $46,681 Lake Delta VFD $50,952 North Brookfield FD $8,571 Maine FD $32,602 City of Fulton $29,658 Sylvan Beach VFD $495,238 Scriba VFC $24,571 Village of Canastota $428,571 Springport FD $41,642

Finger Lakes

York FD $2,554 Oaks Corners VFC $138,095 Coopers Plains-Longacres VFC $48,179 Village of Albion $37,190 Bath VFD $153,042 City of Hornell $205,568 Village of Freeville $42,952 Beaver Dams VFD $66,666 Town of Dryden $159,957 Village of Canisteo $106,285

Long Island

East Moriches FD $204,000 Wading River FD $133,333 Franklin Square And Munson FD $203,363 Baldwin FD $163,363 Town of Hempstead $125,238 Village of East Rockaway $23,785 Deer Park FD 14 $234,545 Town of Hempstead $144,285 Albertson FD $34,761 Orient FD $59,523 Flanders FD $48,428 Floral Park Centre FC $91,904 Wading River FD $66,666 Bellmore FD $181,428 Atlantic Steamer FC Number One $41,428 Village of Quogue $166,666 Long Beach VFD $133,636 Ridge FD $177,619 Nesconset FD $410,909 Albert Engine Hook Ladder & Hose Co No 1 $41,428

Lower Hudson Valley

Red Hook FC $96,190 Mountain View VFC $103,447 Arlington FD $700,000 Brewer Fire Engine Company Number One $90,904 Rescue Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1 $205,000 Kauneonga Lake FD $44,761 Greenville FD $279,693

North Country

Deferiet VFC $42,952 Richville VFD $20,571 Alexandria Bay VFD $47,569 West Leyden FC $145,511 Village of Rouses Point $28,352

New York City

Richmond Engine Co #1 $53,090 Bay Ridge VFC $85,942

Western NY

Limestone VFD $28,959 Lake Erie Beach VFC $58,748 Kiantone Independent FD $108,133 Cowlesville FC $35,238 City of Buffalo $95,454 North Bailey FC $43,884 City of Niagara Falls $314,718 Village of Fredonia $220,000 Olcott FC $39,304 Frewsburg Fire Co $108,095 City of Tonawanda $106,145 Village of Angola Inc $134,761 Youngstown VFC $54,428 Town of West Seneca $95,657 Wilson FC No. 1 $112,628 Forestville FD $34,761 Vigilant FC $201,363 Village of Williamsville $55,238 Village of Arcade $20,889

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...