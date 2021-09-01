Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $11 Million In FEMA Funding For Fire Departments In New York State

September 1, 2021 Contributor
Logo provided by Kirsten Gillibrand's press office.

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $11,499,044 in federal funding for fire departments across New York State.

The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across more than ninety fire departments.

This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).

“From the peak of the pandemic to now, our brave firefighters have always been on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have essential support they need as they keep New Yorkers safe in emergencies.”

“New York’s firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID pandemic to protect our communities,”said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations. I will continue fighting to ensure that New York’s fire departments have what they need when they enter the line of duty.”

Funding recipients listed below:

Capital Region

 

Hebron VFC $47,617
Village of Greenwich $45,321
City of Amsterdam $62,506
City of Schenectady $57,454
Central Bridge FD $94,685
Summit FD $61,710
City of Albany $468,363
Schodack Valley VFC $95,714

 

 

Central NY

 

Truxton FD $261,904
City of Cortland $47,619
South Onondaga FD $34,933
Tioughnioga VFD $35,115
Village of Fayetteville $488,664
Kirkwood Fire Co. $244,448
Village of Richfield Springs $48,562
Durhamville VFD $45,446
Sylvan Beach VFD $85,714
Milford FD $40,523
Owasco FD $35,142
Lakeside FD $61,902
Taunton VFD $128,356
Springport FD $290,542
Sempronius FC $41,904
Deerfield FD $57,233
City of Fulton $46,681
Lake Delta VFD $50,952
North Brookfield FD $8,571
Maine FD $32,602
City of Fulton $29,658
Sylvan Beach VFD $495,238
Scriba VFC $24,571
Village of Canastota $428,571
Springport FD $41,642

 

 

Finger Lakes

 

York FD $2,554
Oaks Corners VFC $138,095
Coopers Plains-Longacres VFC $48,179
Village of Albion $37,190
Bath VFD $153,042
City of Hornell $205,568
Village of Freeville $42,952
Beaver Dams VFD $66,666
Town of Dryden $159,957
Village of Canisteo $106,285

 

 

Long Island

 

East Moriches FD $204,000
Wading River FD $133,333
Franklin Square And Munson FD $203,363
Baldwin FD $163,363
Town of Hempstead $125,238
Village of East Rockaway $23,785
Deer Park FD 14 $234,545
Town of Hempstead $144,285
Albertson FD $34,761
Orient FD $59,523
Flanders FD $48,428
Floral Park Centre FC $91,904
Wading River FD $66,666
Bellmore FD $181,428
Atlantic Steamer FC Number One $41,428
Village of Quogue $166,666
Long Beach VFD $133,636
Ridge FD $177,619
Nesconset FD $410,909
Albert Engine Hook Ladder & Hose Co No 1 $41,428

 

Lower Hudson Valley

 

Red Hook FC $96,190
Mountain View VFC $103,447
Arlington FD $700,000
Brewer Fire Engine Company Number One $90,904
Rescue Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1 $205,000
Kauneonga Lake FD $44,761
Greenville FD $279,693

 

 

North Country

 

Deferiet VFC $42,952
Richville VFD $20,571
Alexandria Bay VFD $47,569
West Leyden FC $145,511
Village of Rouses Point $28,352

 

 

New York City

 

Richmond Engine Co #1 $53,090
Bay Ridge VFC $85,942

 

 

Western NY

 

Limestone VFD $28,959
Lake Erie Beach VFC $58,748
Kiantone Independent FD $108,133
Cowlesville FC $35,238
City of Buffalo $95,454
North Bailey FC $43,884
City of Niagara Falls $314,718
Village of Fredonia $220,000
Olcott FC $39,304
Frewsburg Fire Co $108,095
City of Tonawanda $106,145
Village of Angola Inc $134,761
Youngstown VFC $54,428
Town of West Seneca $95,657
Wilson FC No. 1 $112,628
Forestville FD $34,761
Vigilant FC $201,363
Village of Williamsville $55,238
Village of Arcade $20,889

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.

Print this entry