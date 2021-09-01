WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $11,499,044 in federal funding for fire departments across New York State.
The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across more than ninety fire departments.
This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).
“From the peak of the pandemic to now, our brave firefighters have always been on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have essential support they need as they keep New Yorkers safe in emergencies.”
“New York’s firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID pandemic to protect our communities,”said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations. I will continue fighting to ensure that New York’s fire departments have what they need when they enter the line of duty.”
Funding recipients listed below:
Capital Region
|Hebron VFC
|$47,617
|Village of Greenwich
|$45,321
|City of Amsterdam
|$62,506
|City of Schenectady
|$57,454
|Central Bridge FD
|$94,685
|Summit FD
|$61,710
|City of Albany
|$468,363
|Schodack Valley VFC
|$95,714
Central NY
|Truxton FD
|$261,904
|City of Cortland
|$47,619
|South Onondaga FD
|$34,933
|Tioughnioga VFD
|$35,115
|Village of Fayetteville
|$488,664
|Kirkwood Fire Co.
|$244,448
|Village of Richfield Springs
|$48,562
|Durhamville VFD
|$45,446
|Sylvan Beach VFD
|$85,714
|Milford FD
|$40,523
|Owasco FD
|$35,142
|Lakeside FD
|$61,902
|Taunton VFD
|$128,356
|Springport FD
|$290,542
|Sempronius FC
|$41,904
|Deerfield FD
|$57,233
|City of Fulton
|$46,681
|Lake Delta VFD
|$50,952
|North Brookfield FD
|$8,571
|Maine FD
|$32,602
|City of Fulton
|$29,658
|Sylvan Beach VFD
|$495,238
|Scriba VFC
|$24,571
|Village of Canastota
|$428,571
|Springport FD
|$41,642
Finger Lakes
|York FD
|$2,554
|Oaks Corners VFC
|$138,095
|Coopers Plains-Longacres VFC
|$48,179
|Village of Albion
|$37,190
|Bath VFD
|$153,042
|City of Hornell
|$205,568
|Village of Freeville
|$42,952
|Beaver Dams VFD
|$66,666
|Town of Dryden
|$159,957
|Village of Canisteo
|$106,285
Long Island
|East Moriches FD
|$204,000
|Wading River FD
|$133,333
|Franklin Square And Munson FD
|$203,363
|Baldwin FD
|$163,363
|Town of Hempstead
|$125,238
|Village of East Rockaway
|$23,785
|Deer Park FD 14
|$234,545
|Town of Hempstead
|$144,285
|Albertson FD
|$34,761
|Orient FD
|$59,523
|Flanders FD
|$48,428
|Floral Park Centre FC
|$91,904
|Wading River FD
|$66,666
|Bellmore FD
|$181,428
|Atlantic Steamer FC Number One
|$41,428
|Village of Quogue
|$166,666
|Long Beach VFD
|$133,636
|Ridge FD
|$177,619
|Nesconset FD
|$410,909
|Albert Engine Hook Ladder & Hose Co No 1
|$41,428
Lower Hudson Valley
|Red Hook FC
|$96,190
|Mountain View VFC
|$103,447
|Arlington FD
|$700,000
|Brewer Fire Engine Company Number One
|$90,904
|Rescue Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1
|$205,000
|Kauneonga Lake FD
|$44,761
|Greenville FD
|$279,693
North Country
|Deferiet VFC
|$42,952
|Richville VFD
|$20,571
|Alexandria Bay VFD
|$47,569
|West Leyden FC
|$145,511
|Village of Rouses Point
|$28,352
New York City
|Richmond Engine Co #1
|$53,090
|Bay Ridge VFC
|$85,942
Western NY
|Limestone VFD
|$28,959
|Lake Erie Beach VFC
|$58,748
|Kiantone Independent FD
|$108,133
|Cowlesville FC
|$35,238
|City of Buffalo
|$95,454
|North Bailey FC
|$43,884
|City of Niagara Falls
|$314,718
|Village of Fredonia
|$220,000
|Olcott FC
|$39,304
|Frewsburg Fire Co
|$108,095
|City of Tonawanda
|$106,145
|Village of Angola Inc
|$134,761
|Youngstown VFC
|$54,428
|Town of West Seneca
|$95,657
|Wilson FC No. 1
|$112,628
|Forestville FD
|$34,761
|Vigilant FC
|$201,363
|Village of Williamsville
|$55,238
|Village of Arcade
|$20,889
Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.