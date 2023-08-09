WASHINGTON, DC – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement on the Supreme Court order allowing the Biden administration to enforce a rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) regulating “ghost guns.”

“Those who shouldn’t have a gun also shouldn’t be able to easily buy one with just the click of a mouse or assemble one at home. This Supreme Court decision will allow the ATF to enforce its vital rule and help ensure that guns don’t end up in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. I applaud this decision that will better regulate ghost guns and will save lives by getting these illicit weapons off of our streets and out of our communities.”

Gillibrand has been a leader in increasing public safety and championing commonsense gun safety measures. Earlier this year, she cosponsored the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act, federal legislation that would ban online distribution of blueprints for the 3D printing of firearms and help prevent the proliferation of “ghost guns.” In 2022, the core of Gillibrand’s bill to make firearm trafficking a federal crime was included in the historic Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. So far, this critical statute has been used to charge over 100 defendants and take over 500 illegal guns off of our streets.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related