WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is proud to be announcing her new Associate Membership in the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC). New York is home to the second-highest Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) population in the United States and has been enriched by this community’s long history of cultural contributions and accomplishments.

Gillibrand will work with CAPAC to help uphold its mission of promoting the well-being of the AANHPI community in New York and across the country. CAPAC is also committed to ensuring that Congress prioritizes and reflects the needs of the AANHPI community. CAPAC now totals 74 members in the U.S. House and Senate.

“CAPAC has long worked to ensure the voices and needs of the AANHPI community are heard in Congress,” Senator Gillibrand. “I am honored to join CAPAC as an Associate Member and continue to advocate for issues important to the AANHPI community. I look forward to working with my CAPAC colleagues to further advance these important conversations and priorities.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressmember Emilia Strong Sykes to CAPAC as our newest Associate Members! The Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander population, the fastest growing racial group in the nation, currently accounts for over 21 million Americans and over 6 percent of the country’s total population,” CAPAC Chair Rep. Judy Chu (CA-28). “From speaking out against anti-Asian hate and pushing back on xenophobic anti-China rhetoric to increasing language access and data disaggregation and protecting the civil rights of our communities, CAPAC will remain focused on the wide range of AANHPI issues and ensure their voices are uplifted in Congress. I am grateful to our new Members for their support, and I’m looking forward to working together with both of them in championing our diverse communities this 118th Congress.”

