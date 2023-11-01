With Antisemitism Continuing To Rise Nationwide, Gillibrand Calls On Fbi, Department Of Homeland Security To Step Up Operations, Outlines Plan To Ensure Safety Of Jewish Community

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With antisemitism continuing to rise nationwide and within New York, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to discuss the steps she is taking to protect the Jewish community. She is:

Calling on the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritize the safety of Jewish organizations, including synagogues, schools, and Jewish community centers, and to work closely with community leaders and local law enforcement to respond quickly to threats of violence.

Pushing for additional federal funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides grants to institutions at risk of terrorist attacks to strengthen their security measures.

Leading legislation to fight hate crimes and terrorism, including the Hate Crimes Commission Act, which would establish a bipartisan, bicameral commission to study hate crimes and provide recommendations to help law enforcement collect better hate crime data. She is also cosponsoring the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which would establish a new interagency task force to track and respond to domestic terror threats.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a disturbing rise in virulent antisemitism and hate crimes against the Jewish community around the world, across the country, and right here in New York,” said Senator Gillibrand. “The incidents are sickening and they are unacceptable. I am doing everything in my power to protect at-risk communities, including ensuring that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are on high alert and in close communication with local law enforcement. I’m also fighting for federal funding to help synagogues and other non-profits improve their security and working to pass legislation to combat terror threats. Every American has the right to live and worship freely and without fear. I am committed to making sure they can.”

The full text of Senator Gillibrand’s letter to the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI is available here.

More information about Senator Gillibrand’s push to increase funding for the NSGP is available here.

More information about Senator Gillibrand’s Hate Crimes Commission Act is available here. More information on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act is available here.

