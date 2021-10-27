WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) released the following statement applauding the passage of legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed during the evacuation from Afghanistan:

“I am proud to announce the House has passed legislation I cosponsored to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. servicemembers who lost their lives in August during the evacuation from Afghanistan. The horrifying loss of these servicemembers came as they bravely worked to help thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies safely escape Afghanistan following the country’s swift fall to Taliban forces. I am proud that we are one step closer to honoring the sacrifices of these heroes with the highest award bestowed by Congress.”

Background:

The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress’s highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions. The measure that passed the House today awards the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

