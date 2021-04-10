Katko Announces $1.4 Million In Federal Funding For East Hill Family Medical In Auburn

AUBURN, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) yesterday announced $1,423,108 in federal funding will be distributed to East Hill Family Medical Inc., a Federal Qualified Health Center that delivers comprehensive, quality healthcare services to underserved communities in Central New York.

The funds are available through the Health Center Program and administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Since coming to Congress, Katko has been a staunch advocate for Community Health Centers and has consistently advocated for robust funding for the federal Health Center Program.

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, Katko also supported pandemic relief legislation that delivered millions of dollars in emergency aid to local Community Health Centers, including East Hill Family Medical. Most recently, Katko led a successful effort to supply local Community Health Centers with COVID-19 vaccines, a move that allowed East Hill Family Medical to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’ve long recognized the important role Community Health Centers play in providing quality, comprehensive healthcare services to underserved communities in Central New York and have worked during this pandemic and throughout my time in Congress to provide them with the resources they need,” Katko said. “Today, I’m pleased to announce East Hill Family Medical Inc. will be receiving $1.4 million in federal funds. During the ongoing pandemic, East Hill Family Medical and their staff have been an essential part of our public health response. They stepped up to administer COVID-19 tests, develop new telehealth programs, and expand treatment when our community needed it most. Now, East Hill Family Medical is distributing vaccines, helping our community overcome the pandemic. I’m glad this funding will ensure they are able to continue responding to the pandemic and caring for underserved individuals and families in Central New York.”

