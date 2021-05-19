WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) yesterday announced the introduction of Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act.

This bipartisan legislation would provide immediate access to support and medical care for individuals with metastatic breast cancer who already qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and are therefore eligible for Medicare. Katko introduced this bill alongside U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D, FL-14) and 36 other members of Congress from both sides of the aisle.

Metastatic breast cancer is cancer that has spread from the breast to the bones, lungs or other distant parts of the body. While there are some treatments, there is no cure. The average life expectancy of an individual with metastatic breast cancer is three years.

Under current law, individuals diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer must wait five months for SSDI and 24 months for Medicare benefits to take effect. The Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act would waive both waiting periods, providing immediate benefits and healthcare to these Americans with late-stage cancer.

“I joined lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to introduce the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act,” Katko said. “Metastatic breast cancer is a truly awful and aggressive form of cancer that takes the lives of thousands of Americans every year. Current federal guidelines force individuals diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer to wait five months to access Social Security Disability Insurance and 24 months for Medicare benefits, leaving many without the healthcare and resources they desperately need. This commonsense bill would waive these waiting periods and allow individuals with metastatic breast cancer to have immediate access to critical support and medical care.”

“Those living with metastatic breast cancer want to live full, meaningful, vibrant lives while they are able. And they do. They walk among us, hardly noticed, raising families, caring for others, working in careers they love, but when they can no longer work… when they are nearing the end of life… they can’t endure the required waiting period for disability insurance benefits and Medicare,” said Holly Anderson, Executive Director, Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, which serves residents living in New York’s 24th District. “They need immediate access so that treatments, including palliative care, can continue uninterrupted through the last weeks and months of their lives. We owe a debt of gratitude to Congressional Representatives Castor and Katko for their true understanding of the critical nature of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access To Care Act. Their leadership is critical to moving this legislation forward.”

“Too many women and men in the U.S. have to deal with how to pay for treatment and provide for their families while they are dying from metastatic breast cancer,” said Fran Visco, President of the National Breast Cancer Coalition. “The National Breast Cancer Coalition and its members from across the country who have worked hard for years to address this issue are grateful for Representatives Castor and Katko’s leadership on this bill. It will make a significant difference for those who face this terrible situation.”

“Women and men, disabled at young ages due to metastatic breast cancer, are often on limited coverage that may restrict timely access to recommended medical tests and treatment, as well as entry into clinical trials, and in every way impacts physical, emotional and economic wellbeing,” said Rebecca Solomon, New York State Team Leader for the National Breast Cancer Coalition. “Increased access to care will not only benefit patients and families, but inclusion of a more diverse patient population in research trials could hasten the pace of better cancer management, and ultimately, we hope, prevention.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...