SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced $600,434 in federal funds will be distributed to PEACE, Inc., Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency, Inc., Oswego County Opportunities Inc., and Wayne County Action Program, Inc. to support Head Start Programs during the ongoing pandemic.

Locally, these agencies provide education, nutrition, and health services to underserved individuals, children, and families across Central New York.

These funds are available through the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Head Start programs promote the development and school readiness of infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children from low-income families. In Congress, Katko has led bipartisan efforts to deliver additional funding for Head Start programs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Katko introduced the Jumpstart for Head Start Act, a bipartisan bill that would provide emergency funding for Head Start to allow local programs to continue supporting youth while adopting important public health measures. Through bipartisan advocacy, this funding was included in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, the costs to safely administer Head Start have risen dramatically, threatening the ability of many local providers to continue delivering vital early education programming to low income children and their families,” Katko said. “To provide support, I introduced a bill to provide emergency funding for Head Start providers and was glad to have this funding included in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, a pandemic relief bill that was enacted in December. Today, I’m proud to announce over $600,000 in federal funds from the CRRSA Act will be delivered to Head Start providers across Central New York to help them maintain operations during the pandemic and beyond.”

“On behalf of all of the children and families PEACE, Inc. serves, we want to thank Congressman Katko for his continued support of Head Start and Community Action during this pandemic,” said Joe O’Hara, Executive Director of PEACE, Inc. “We will be using the Head Start COVID funding to enhance safety procedures and provide additional resources to families during this uncertain time.”

“As an agency and program, we are very grateful to have received additional funds to continue to respond to COVID-19,” Stacey DeGroff, Early Childhood Administrator, Head Start / Early Head Start Director, Wayne County Action Program, Inc. “As a program, we continue to prepare, prevent, and respond to COVID-19 using the best supports and practices that meet the needs of children and families within our Wayne County community.”

“OCO is pleased to receive $62,903.00 as part of the CRRSA Act (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations) for our Head Start program,” Janice B. Scott, Education Services Director, Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. “It has been a difficult year to provide early education to low income children and their families. These additional funds will be utilized to ensure our classrooms remain a safe space for children to learn and grow, by continuing the many precautions required such as cleaning and disinfecting, maintain appropriate spacing and barriers, and adding support services for the emotional trauma children and parents have been through.”

The full list of awards can be found:

PEACE, Inc.: $313,911

Wayne County Action Program, Inc.: $112,863

Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency, Inc.: $110,757

Oswego County Opportunities Inc.: $62,903

