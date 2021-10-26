SYRACUSE, NY — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced details for a Telephone Town Hall he will host on Friday, October 29 at 11 a.m. to help Central New York seniors navigate the ongoing Medicare Open Enrollment Period.

During this period, which started on October 15 and ends on December 7, seniors may join, switch, or drop a Medicare Health Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan.

On the call, Rep. Katko will be joined by an expert from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and a Medicare provider. Together, they will provide information and resources on the Medicare Open Enrollment Period. They will also answer questions from Central New York seniors and discuss plans available to Medicare beneficiaries.

“I’m excited to announce I will be hosting a Telephone Town Hall on Friday, October 29th at 11:00am with Medicare experts. We will be taking questions from local seniors and providing information on the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, which started on October 15th and ends on December 7th,” said Rep. Katko. “During this period, seniors may be able to save money and change coverage by reviewing and updating their plan. I encourage seniors to review their current plans, and to sign up for my Telephone Town Hall if they have questions about Medicare or want to learn more about available healthcare plans.”

To sign up sign up for Rep. Katko’s Telephone Town Hall, fill out the form here by 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, or listen to it live on Rep. Katko’s Facebook Page. Questions will be taken from callers on the line and from comments on Facebook.

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

