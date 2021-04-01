SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced he spoke directly with the District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to request updates on local water infrastructure projects and discuss the implementation of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020, a bipartisan bill he worked across the aisle to develop on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and supported passage of in the House.

Locally, the Buffalo District is tasked with planning, designing, and building public projects that aim to energize the economy and mitigate the risk of flooding and other disasters.

On the call, Katko specifically asked for updates on provisions he championed within WRDA to prioritize funding for infrastructure development and coastal resiliency on Lake Ontario. Specifically, Katko discussed a provision he authored which would allow Army Corps to conduct a feasibility study on coastal storm resiliency on Lake Ontario’s southern shore.

Additionally, Katko took the opportunity to continue his advocacy for critical infrastructure projects in Little Sodus Bay and Oswego, and to highlight dedicated federal funding included in WRDA for the Great Lakes Navigation System.

“Last week, I spoke with the Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to discuss the backlog of water infrastructure needs on Lake Ontario and the importance of these projects to keeping our communities safe,” Katko said. “With these challenges in mind, I was proud to have provisions enacted through WRDA to expand federal investments in Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline and support critical coastal resiliency efforts. I look forward to continuing to partner with the Army Corps to ensure these projects get the attention and funding they require.”

*Press release from John Katko’s Press Office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related