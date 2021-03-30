SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced his office is now accepting entries from high school students residing in New York’s 24th Congressional District for the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.

This nationwide competition is sponsored by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and gives young artists the opportunity to showcase their talent. Winning pieces from each Congressional District are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“Each year, my office has invited high schoolers from across Central New York to enter into the Congressional Art Competition. I’m excited to announce today that we are now taking submissions from young artists for this year’s competition,” Katko said. “The winning piece will be hung up in the U.S. Capitol for one year, so visitors from across the country and around the world can see firsthand the impressive artistic talent we have in Central New York. I encourage all interested local young artists to check out my website for guidelines.”

Guidelines for submission are below:

Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. If you are a student or a teacher, and would like to learn more about the rules and what kind art work is accepted, click here.

Accepted artwork includes paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor), drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers), collage (must be two dimensional), prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints), mixed media, computer generated art, and photography.

Artwork must be submitted with a completed copy of the competition release form to one of Rep. Katko’s district offices by April 23, 2021.

Additional information regarding the Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition can be found here.

