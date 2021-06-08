SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) today reintroduced the Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act, legislation that would strengthen the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) ability to provide federal relief to disaster-impacted communities, including Lake Ontario’s shoreline communities.

Katko originally announced the introduction of this legislation alongside former FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor in Sodus Point, NY following historic flooding in 2019. Katko introduced this bipartisan measure alongside U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19).

Through the preliminary damage assessment (PDA) process, FEMA personnel validates information gathered by state and local authorities regarding the impact and magnitude of a natural disaster. Despite the importance of the PDA process to accurately and efficiently deliver federal disaster relief to communities impacted by flooding and other disasters, emergency management personnel nationwide continue to face significant challenges in coordinating with FEMA. State and local officials must navigate conflicting guidance, duplicative paperwork requirements, incompatible technological platforms, and inconsistent training when submitting their findings to FEMA. These obstacles result in unnecessary delays and inefficiencies, which are often more severe for flooding disasters like those that have impacted Upstate New York.

To provide more consistent and timely relief to local shoreline communities, Katko worked with the American Flood Coalition to develop the PDA Improvement Act. The legislation will enhance FEMA’s PDA process, which often serves as the foundation for delivering disaster relief to impacted communities.

“For years, Lake Ontario’s shoreline communities have faced persistent and costly flooding. In light of this issue, I’m reintroducing the Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act,” Katko said. “When disaster strikes, time is of the essence. Unfortunately, due to constraints at FEMA, federal relief for disaster-impacted communities can be unnecessarily delayed. My bipartisan bill takes important steps to help deliver reliable and consistent federal funding to Lake Ontario’s shoreline communities and communities nationwide that are impacted by flooding.”

Specifically, the Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act of 2020:

Establishes an advisory panel of state and local emergency personnel from all 10 FEMA regions to work with FEMA on enhancements to the PDA process.

Implements standardized training for FEMA personnel to ensure PDAs are reviewed under consistent guidelines.

Directs FEMA to provide comprehensive information regarding their PDA procedures, including their efforts to maintain communication with state and local officials in impacted communities throughout the disaster response process.

