Katko To Hold Telephone Town Hall On COVID-19 Vaccines

SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced details for a Telephone Town Hall he will hold on Wednesday, April 14.

Katko will be joined by an expert from Upstate Medical University’s Infectious Diseases and Immunology Divisions. On the call, they will share key insight on the COVID-19 vaccines currently available, discuss the local vaccine rollout, vaccine eligibility in New York State, provide information on how to book a vaccine appointment, and take questions from listeners.

“On Wednesday, April 14, I’ll be hosting a Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19 vaccines with an infectious diseases and immunology expert from Upstate Medical University,” Katko said. “To overcome this pandemic, we have to get Central New Yorkers vaccinated. I’ve been working to accelerate the local rollout, overcome supply challenges, and get Central New Yorkers the information and resources they need to access a vaccine. Anyone who is interested in listening in can sign up on my website to receive a call or stream the call live on my Facebook page.”

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 14

Time: 6:35 p.m.

To sign up for Katko’s Telephone Town Hall, fill out the form here by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, or listen in live on Katko’s Facebook Page. Questions will be taken from callers on the line and from comments on Facebook.

