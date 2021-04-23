ANNAPOLIS, MD— At a bipartisan infrastructure summit with Governors, U.S. Senators, and Members of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today unveiled the Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure Report for the 117th Congress.

This bipartisan framework, which Katko co-authored, aims to serve as a starting point for bipartisan legislation that modernizes the nation’s infrastructure systems.

The summit, which was convened by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, provided the bipartisan group of lawmakers with the opportunity to discuss a range of ideas, initiatives, and proposals for a federal infrastructure package. During the meeting, Katko outlined the bipartisan policies contained in the Problem Solvers Report to address the needs of the nation’s highways, roads and bridges, transit and railways, ports and airports, water and sewer systems, energy systems and power grid, and broadband and communication networks. In the 116th Congress, Katko introduced an initial infrastructure report, which served as the basis for the analysis released today.

“I’m proud to unveil our report on Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure in the 117th Congress,” Katko said. “This report, which I helped author as co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus’s Infrastructure Working Group, includes a bipartisan set of policies that serve to modernize our nation’s infrastructure across a wide range of sectors. Recognizing the importance of infrastructure investment in Central New York, this issue has been among my top priorities since coming to Congress and why I sought to serve on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. Our community has long faced a slew of infrastructure challenges including outdated water infrastructure, limited rural broadband access, and the need for a reliable stream of funding for highway projects like the I-81 rebuild. I’m glad this issue is getting the bipartisan attention it so badly deserves in Congress.”

He continued, “Today, as I met with top lawmakers from across the country for a bipartisan infrastructure summit, I presented the Problem Solvers Report to the group and demonstrated the urgency of infrastructure reform by spotlighting the long overdue projects in Central New York. Localities nationwide need long-term infrastructure investments so that they can plan for the future. I urged the lawmakers to continue working in bipartisan manner and to look to the Problem Solvers Report as a blueprint for producing a compromise infrastructure package that meets the needs of Central New York and communities across the nation.”

The Problem Solvers Caucus is a bipartisan group in Congress comprised of 58 members – equally divided between Democrats and Republicans – who are committed to forging bipartisan cooperation on key issues. The Problem Solvers Caucus Infrastructure Working Group, which Katko co-chairs, developed the infrastructure report.

The full proposal can be found here.

Press release from Katko’s Press Office.

