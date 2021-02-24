SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) yesterday called on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to undertake further measures to support local VA facilities in ensuring the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible to all veterans, including homebound veterans and those residing in rural areas.

Locally, the Syracuse and Finger Lakes VA have worked diligently to overcome logistical and resource constraints to effectively distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, recently launching phone scheduling for eligible veterans and expanding off-site vaccination availability.

Still, Rep. Katko has heard from healthcare providers and local veterans’ organizations, including Clear Path for Veterans, regarding the significant challenges many face in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine. Specifically, these hurdles disproportionately impact rural and homebound veterans, their families, and their caregivers. These veterans face significant travel distances to reach vaccination sites and have limited transportation options to and from VA facilities. As quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine become increasingly available, Rep. Katko is urging the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement nationwide guidance and procedures to ensure local VA facilities are able to expand availability of the vaccine at satellite locations and to provide flexible transportation options to homebound and rural veterans. Rep. Katko also implored the VA to proactively identify any circumstances that may prevent veterans from accessing the COVID-19 vaccine and to respond accordingly.

“I’ve heard from Central New York veterans, veterans’ advocacy groups, and healthcare providers regarding the significant challenges veterans face as they try to access the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Rep. Katko. “Throughout this pandemic, our local VA has worked diligently to support and care for our veterans, including through an efficient vaccine distribution. However, resource limitations have made accessing the vaccine extremely difficult for homebound veterans and those who reside in rural areas. Many have to travel far distances to reach a distribution site or are forced to navigate the limited transportation options available. That’s why, I’m pushing the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide local VA facilities with the guidance and support needed to ensure nationwide access to the vaccine at satellite VA locations in rural areas and urging them to provide transportation options for homebound veterans. We owe it to our nation’s veterans to ensure the vaccine reaches them, wherever they are.”

“Clear Path for Veterans supports any and all efforts to increase the accessibility to the vaccine for the men and women who have served our great Nation,” said Alexander J. Behm, Executive Director, Clear Path for Veterans. “Our staff continues to provide critical services through the Clear Path for Veterans COVID-19 Community Task Force. A large number of Veterans and their families in our 33 county service footprint reside in rural communities and often lack access to transportation and adequate medical care. Clear Path applauds Congressman Katko for his continued support of the Veteran community and advocacy to ensure the vaccine is made available to all Veterans.”

The full text of Rep. Katko’s letter can be found below:

Dear Secretary McDonough,

I am writing to express strong support for efforts by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to ensure the accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine for America’s veterans. As vaccine rollout continues nationwide, it is critical that the Federal Government recognize and respond to the unique challenges facing our veterans, especially those who are homebound or reside in rural areas. With this in mind, I respectfully request that the VA undertake further measures to ensure vaccination efforts reach veterans where they are, including expanding the availability of vaccinations at Veterans Health Administration satellite locations and promoting transportation options for home bound veterans.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the VA has undertaken important work to ensure its accessibility for veterans nationwide. I applaud these diligent efforts by the VA across administrations, especially in light of the unique logistical challenges presented by the transportation and administration of the vaccine. As this process continues, it is critical that the VA proactively identify any circumstances that may prevent veterans from accessing the COVID-19 vaccine and respond accordingly.

In my district in Central New York, I’ve heard from many local veterans’ organizations and health care providers regarding the significant challenges that still face many veterans as they try to access the vaccine. In particular, veterans in my district often face significant travel distances to reach vaccination sites, despite our local VA’s efforts to utilize a portion of available satellite locations. In many instances veterans have limited options when it comes to transportation to and from VA facilities. Given COVID-19 safety protocols many outside groups that typically transport veterans are either unable to currently provide these services, or are limited due to the current safeguards in place. These hurdles disproportionately impact rural and home-bound veterans, their families, and their caregivers.

As quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine become increasingly available, I urge you to consider the further use of all Veterans Health Administration satellite locations as vaccination sites. Expanding availability through these sites would help to address the significant burden that extended travel times present to many veterans in my district and across the country. Additionally, it is critical that the VA mobilize the necessary resources to ensure flexible transportation options remain available to home-bound and rural veterans. In the interest of accomplishing these goals and increasing vaccine accessibility for all veterans, I also ask that you provide necessary guidance regarding any additional resources that may be needed to support the VA’s vaccination efforts nationwide.

Thank you in advance for your time and attention to this matter. We look forward to your response.

