OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced his support for Danielle Fogel, candidate for New York Supreme Court in the 5th Judicial District.

“I am proud to endorse Danielle for New York State Supreme Court Judge,” Barlow said. “Since I first met Danielle, it was obvious that she had the legal experience, temperament, and integrity necessary to be a Judge. Having someone like Danielle as a Judge will greatly benefit the community because she will be able to use her extensive experience to help people justly and fairly resolve their disputes. I hope all Oswego County voters will join me in voting for Danielle Fogel for NYS Supreme Court Judge.”

“I am honored that Mayor Barlow supports my candidacy, and I am grateful for his support,” Fogel commented when asked upon receiving the endorsement. “Having tried cases in the Supreme Court ensures I have the necessary experience to seamlessly transition to being a Judge the moment I am sworn in. Being a Judge is something I have worked my entire career for, and I could not be more excited for this opportunity to serve the community. During my campaign I have met so many amazing people in Oswego County and I hope I have earned their vote.”

Fogel is an experienced trial lawyer who has spent her entire career advocating for clients in New York State Supreme Court matters involving civil litigation. In this capacity, she has tried dozens of cases to verdict and argued hundreds of motions and appeals. She is the current president of the Onondaga County Bar Association, and a past president of the Central New York Women’s Bar Association.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Utica College and a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law. She is a committed community volunteer having served on numerous boards and committees at local not-for-profit agencies including McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society.

Fogel has lived and worked in Central New York her entire life. She was born and raised in South Utica and currently lives in East Syracuse with her husband Michael and their sons, Anthony and Mason.

Election Day is November 2nd with early voting beginning on October 23rd.

