NEW YORK – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $1,375,458 million in grants distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), which will strengthen humanities projects and organizations across Upstate New York.

Specifically, the grants fund educational programs, resources, curricula, and other projects that advance teaching and learning in the humanities at colleges and universities across the state. The federal funding also provides significant support for advanced research and writing projects by humanities scholars at these higher education institutions. New York’s awards will support research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities.

“From Albany to Niagara, this vital investment in educational programs and organizations across Upstate New York will not only promote research and learning in the humanities, but also promote job creation and economic growth,” said Senator Schumer. “With the NEH’s help, the reach of our cultural organizations and research institutions will significantly expand, touching the lives of countless families throughout Upstate. I am proud to continue delivering these critical federal dollars for New York’s humanities organizations and funding projects that will paint a brighter picture for our state’s future.”

“New York’s research and educational institutions are some of the best in the world,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will help them do even more critical work advancing the humanities and teaching young people. I’m proud to be delivering this funding today and I’ll keep working to bring federal resources home to our colleges and universities.”

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand said that New York State was awarded $4,859,096 million for 27 NEH grants across the state, including $1,375,458 million in Upstate New York. They said that New York’s NEH awards account for over 13% of the total funding awarded to humanities projects across the country.

A complete list of NEH awards for April 2023 can be found here.

Examples of recipients of NEH grants in Upstate New York are listed below, in addition to the corresponding project and its funding amount:

Capital Region—$999,988

Historic Albany Foundation, Inc. – Match: $500,000

Project Title: Van Ostrande-Radliff House Reuse

Project Description: Restoration of the oldest building in Albany, New York, the Van Ostrande-Radliff House from 1728, and its later additions, to serve as the seat of the Historic Albany Foundation.

Museum Association of New York – Outright: $499,988

Project Title: A New Agora for New York: Museums as Spaces for Democracy

Project Description: Implementation of a discussion and public program series exploring democracy in America to be conducted at twelve museums across New York.

Central New York—$35,000

SUNY Research Foundation, College at Oswego – Outright: $35,000

Project Title: New Minor in Environmental Humanities and Visual Media

Project Description: A one-year faculty and curricular development project to build an environmental humanities and visual media minor.

Finger Lakes Region—$149,970

University of Rochester – Outright: $129,970; Match: $20,000

Project Title: The Archaeology of Earliest Bermuda, 1610–c.1630

Project Description: Archeological excavation investigating the English settlement of Bermuda by the Virginia Company in the seventeenth century.

Southern Tier—$12,000

SUNY Research Foundation, Binghamton – Outright: $6,000

Project Title: Signs of Resistance, Signs of Resurgence: Indigenous Literacies and New Media in Native American Literatures, 901 CE to the Digital Age

Project Description: Research and writing for a book tracing

Western New York—$178,500

SUNY Research Foundation, University at Buffalo – Outright: $30,000

Project Title: A reference grammar of Itunyoso Triqui

Project Description: Research and writing of a comprehensive reference grammar of Itunyoso Triqui [ISO 639-3 trq], an endangered Southern Mexican language.

Niagara University – Outright: $148,500

Project Title: Implementing the Vincentian Social Justice General Education Minor

Project Description: A three-year project to launch a minor in Vincentian social justice.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...