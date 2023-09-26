26 New York State Senators Endorse Colleague John Mannion For Congress In NY-22

State Senators join growing list of state and local leaders in supporting John Mannion’s campaign for Congress

SYRACUSE, NY – John W. Mannion (D-Syracuse) today announced twenty-six of his New York State Senate colleagues are endorsing his campaign to defeat Rep. Brandon Williams and restore the strong and effective representation in Washington, D.C. that the residents of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley deserve.

Senator John Mannion, candidate for NY-22 said, “I’m honored to have the support of so many of my colleagues in the Senate, and I’m glad that I’ve been able to work alongside them to protect women’s reproductive healthcare, lower middle-class taxes, and create jobs through game-changing legislation like Green Chips. These Senators are fierce advocates for their constituents, regions, and the State of New York. I am humbled to have such diverse support from leaders who know best the people, issues, and the way forward for New York, and grateful that they trust in my ability to deliver for NY-22 in Congress.”

The New York State Senators endorsing John Mannion for Congress thus far are:

Senator Monica Martinez, District 4

Senator Kevin Thomas, District 6

Senator Michael Gianaris, District 12

Senator Leroy Comrie, District 14

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., District 15

Senator John Liu, District 16

Senator Iwen Chu, District 17

Senator Kevin Parker, District 21

Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, District 23

Senator Andrew Gounardes, District 26

Senator Brian Kavanagh, District 27

Senator José M. Serrano, District 29

Senator Cordell Cleare, District 30

Senator Robert Jackson, District 31

Senator Nathalia Fernandez, District 34

Senator Jamaal Bailey, District 36

Senator Shelley Mayer, District 37

Senator Pete Harckham, District 40

Senator Michelle Hinchey, District 41

Senator James Skoufis, District 42

Senator Neil Breslin, District 46

Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, District 47

Senator Samra Brouk, District 55

Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

Senator Sean Ryan, District 61

Senator Timothy Kennedy, District 63

The New York State Senators join other state and local leaders in supporting John Mannion for Congress in NY-22:

Assemblymember Al Stirpe

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli

Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn

Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chase

Mayor of the Village of East Syracuse Lorene Dadey

Liverpool Mayor Stacy Finney

At-Large Syracuse City Councilor Rasheada Caldwell

Syracuse City Board of Education President Tamica Barnett

Town of Manlius Committee Member Cheryl Matt

Fayetteville Village Trustee Mark Matt

DeWitt Town Councilor Karen Docter

Village of Minoa Trustee Eric Christensen

Lysander Town Councilor Kevin Rode

Major labor unions have also endorsed Mannion’s bid:

National Education Association (NEA)

American Federation of Teachers (AFT)

American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)

Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA)

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) and ATU Local 580

New York State Council of Machinists (IAMAW) and IAM District 15

United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local One

About John Mannion

John Mannion is a lifelong Central New Yorker and the grandchild of Irish immigrants. His mother worked at New York Telephone and his father for New York Central Railroad, raising John and his siblings on Syracuse’s famous Tipperary Hill.

John has nearly three decades of classroom experience as a teacher in the public school system. He spent twenty-one years as an Advanced Placement Biology and Chemistry teacher at the West Genesee School District in Onondaga County, where he also coached soccer and tennis.

Additionally, as past President of the West Genesee Teachers’ Association, John is a proven advocate for teachers and students.

Elected to the State Senate in 2020, John has been a champion for Central New York. His accomplishments include:

Passing the historic Green CHIPS legislation that has been credited by Micron as a determining factor in its decision to invest $100 billion to build a Chip Fab in Clay, New York. This will result in over 50,000 new jobs.

Accelerating middle class tax cuts and providing property tax relief to help families save money.

Creating the first new police department in New York in half a century, at Syracuse airport – helping keep the airport open and passengers safe, while it grows to meet future demand.

Passing laws to protect a woman’s right to make her own private health care decisions.

Securing funds to deploy new technology to combat Harmful Algae Blooms and provide long-term protection to the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of Central New Yorkers.

Securing the first cost of living increase in a decade for skilled professionals who work with individuals with disabilities.

John and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Geddes, New York. They have three children, two in college and one recently graduated.

