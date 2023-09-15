Central New York Elected Officials Endorse John Mannion For Congress In NY-22

Seven Central New York elected officials have endorsed State Senator John Mannion in his primary campaign for Congress

SYRACUSE, NY – Candidate for NY-22 John W. Mannion (D) today announced endorsements from Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn, Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chase, At-Large Syracuse City Councilor Rasheada Caldwell, Syracuse City Board of Education President Tamica Barnett, Liverpool Mayor Stacy Finney, Village of Minoa Trustee Eric Christensen, and Lysander Town Councilor Kevin Rode. Mannion is seeking to unseat freshman Brandon Williams and flip the House of Representatives.

Senator John Mannion, candidate for NY-22 said, “We have strong and inspiring leaders at the local level and I am honored so many believe in my campaign and vision for Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. I join in their commitment to improving our communities by delivering the resources and policies that will grow the middle class, expand access to healthcare, and support our schools, students, and teachers.”

The community leaders have joined the following elected officials in supporting Mannion in his primary election: Assemblymember Al Stirpe, Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli, Mayor of the Village of East Syracuse Lorene Dadey, Town of Manlius Committee Member Cheryl Matt, Fayetteville Village Trustee Mark Matt, and DeWitt Town Councilor Karen Docter.

The elected leaders have also joined eight major labor unions in supporting Mannion’s bid: National Education Association (NEA); American Federation of Teachers (AFT); American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME); New York State United Teachers (NYSUT); Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA); Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) and ATU Local 580; New York State Council of Machinists (IAMAW) and IAM District 15; and United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local One.

About John Mannion

John Mannion is a lifelong Central New Yorker and the grandchild of Irish immigrants. His mother worked at New York Telephone and his father for New York Central Railroad, raising John and his siblings on Syracuse’s famous Tipperary Hill.

John has nearly three decades of classroom experience as a teacher in the public school system. He spent twenty-one years as an Advanced Placement Biology and Chemistry teacher at the West Genesee School District in Onondaga County, where he also coached soccer and tennis.

Additionally, as past President of the West Genesee Teachers’ Association, John is a proven advocate for teachers and students.

Elected to the State Senate in 2020, John has been a champion for Central New York. His accomplishments include:

Passing the historic Green CHIPS legislation that has been credited by Micron as a determining factor in its decision to invest $100 billion to build a Chip Fab in Clay, New York. This will result in over 50,000 new jobs.

Accelerating middle class tax cuts and providing property tax relief to help families save money.

Creating the first new police department in New York in half a century, at Syracuse airport – helping keep the airport open and passengers safe, while it grows to meet future demand.

Passing laws to protect a woman’s right to make her own private health care decisions.

Securing funds to deploy new technology to combat Harmful Algae Blooms and provide long-term protection to the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of Central New Yorkers.

Securing the first cost of living increase in a decade for skilled professionals who work with individuals with disabilities.

John and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Geddes, New York. They have three children, two in college and one recently graduated.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...