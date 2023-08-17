OSWEGO COUNTY – Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes) today announced continued record funding for the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY) with an additional $1,750,000 for workforce training in high-demand and high-skill manufacturing jobs in Central New York and across the state. Senator Mannion has secured $4,250,000 for MACNY’s workforce training programs since taking office, including to help fund its successful Manufacturing Intermediary Apprenticeship Program (MIAP.)

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Manufacturing jobs are essential to our region – now and well into the future – as we continue to prepare our workforce for the growth of the semiconductor industry. MACNY and MIAP are developing the talent we need to compete and win in the global economy. I saw firsthand how area companies and workers are benefiting from MIAP during a tour of Huhtamakiu and NET & Die, two participating Oswego County employers. These companies are able to hire and train apprentices, creating local jobs and keeping their manufacturing operations right here in Central New York.”

Huhtamaki manufactures paperboard packages for retail stores as well as food containers. NET & Die is a third generation family-owned and operated CNC machine shop providing custom, prototype, low volume production and repair machined products and services. Both companies are located in Fulton, NY.

MIAP raises the skill levels of incumbent and entry-level manufacturing workers while filling a crucial staffing need within many industries. First piloted by MACNY in Central New York, the effort has expanded statewide. Today, the program in Central New York has more than 50 active apprentices and more than 60 participating companies in various fields to include advanced manufacturing, automotive, and IT.

With its use of trusted associations as intermediaries, along with its collaborations with industry, MIAP is a unique model of apprenticeship. Through MIAP, individuals obtain employment first and then receive necessary training supplied to them by an employer. Because of this model, industry participants see an increase in productivity, reduced turnover, and greater employee retention. As employers continue to struggle to fill open positions, apprenticeships have proven year after year to serve as an important tool in addressing workforce development needs.

Randy Wolken, President and CEO of MACNY said, “MACNY was thrilled Sen. Mannion could visit Huhtamaki and N.E.T. & Die in Fulton and see firsthand the positive impact of the Manufacturers Intermediary Apprentice Program (MIAP). The registered apprenticeship funding secured by Sen. Mannion through the NYS Senate Majority has been critical to workforce development in CNY and across NYS. It was so evident today that the young worker at N.E.T. & Die has identified a fulfilling and good paying career in manufacturing made possible by the vision and commitment of Sen. Mannion fighting for the registered apprenticeship program in the annual state budget process. MIAP is government at its best; working for young people looking to find a career in CNY and manufacturers looking for the next generation of workers in CNY. MIAP is the latest success in MACNY’s 100+ year legacy of supporting its manufacturing members and the individuals, families and communities they serve.”

Michelle Shatrau, President and CEO of NET & Die said, “NET & Die was excited to host Sen. Mannion to see firsthand the impact of the Manufacturers Intermediary Apprentice Program (MIAP). MIAP helps manufacturers attract and retain next generation talent. Our company depends on that next generation talent to build necessary skills to carry NET & Die forward.

