Statement From Senator John W. Mannion On Proposed Charter School Expansion

SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today released the following statement:

“As someone who has spent nearly 30 years in the classroom, I have experienced firsthand the tremendous positive impact that public schools have on student success and the negative impact that charter schools have on the public education system.

New charter schools will drain resources from districts that serve communities with the highest needs, sending funds to corporate charter networks with different rules that lack transparency and accountability.

The move to expand the number of charters or adjust regional allotment is a policy that I cannot support.

We must prioritize the support and improvement of our public schools, which are a unifying force and the cornerstone of strong and equitable communities.”

