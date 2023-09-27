The New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF) Endorses John Mannion For Congress In NY-22

SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF) has endorsed Senator John W. Mannion (D-Syracuse) in his campaign to unseat Brandon Williams in NY-22 and flip control of the House of Representatives.

According to a poll, unions have record public support; 71% of Americans support unions.

Wayne Spence, President of PEF said, “On behalf of the 50,000 professionals represented by the New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF), I am proud to announce our endorsement of John Mannion for Congress in New York’s 22nd Congressional district. We know that he appreciates and values the work performed by public employees in his district. He understands our members’ needs, and knows how to deliver for NY-22’s healthcare professionals, counselors, parole officers, teachers, therapists, and many others. PEF is proud to stand with John Mannion, and committed to helping deliver the votes he needs to be elected to Congress in 2024.”

Senator John Mannion, candidate for NY-22 said, “Labor knows that I will always have their back, and I’m grateful that they have mine. I’m honored to have PEF’s support. As a former union president and member, I’m heartened to see the outpouring of public support for workers who are negotiating for better wages and benefits. Union members come from all parts of the political spectrum, but we all can agree that workers deserve fair working conditions and the protection of their union rights. In Congress, I’ll always stand up and be a voice for public employees.”

PEF has joined the following labor unions in supporting Mannion for Congress:

National Education Association (NEA)

American Federation of Teachers (AFT)

American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)

Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA)

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) and ATU Local 580

New York State Council of Machinists (IAMAW) and IAM District 15

United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local One

PEF also joins the following State Senators and other state and local officials in supporting Mannion’s bid:

Senator Monica Martinez, District 4

Senator Kevin Thomas, District 6

Senator Michael Gianaris, District 12

Senator Leroy Comrie, District 14

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., District 15

Senator John Liu, District 16

Senator Iwen Chu, District 17

Senator Kevin Parker, District 21

Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, District 23

Senator Andrew Gounardes, District 26

Senator Brian Kavanagh, District 27

Senator José M. Serrano, District 29

Senator Cordell Cleare, District 30

Senator Robert Jackson, District 31

Senator Nathalia Fernandez, District 34

Senator Jamaal Bailey, District 36

Senator Shelley Mayer, District 37

Senator Pete Harckham, District 40

Senator Michelle Hinchey, District 41

Senator James Skoufis, District 42

Senator Neil Breslin, District 46

Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, District 47

Senator Samra Brouk, District 55

Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

Senator Sean Ryan, District 61

Senator Timothy Kennedy, District 63

Assemblymember Al Stirpe

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli

Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn

Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chase

Mayor of the Village of East Syracuse Lorene Dadey

Liverpool Mayor Stacy Finney

At-Large Syracuse City Councilor Rasheada Caldwell

Syracuse City Board of Education President Tamica Barnett

Town of Manlius Committee Member Cheryl Matt

Fayetteville Village Trustee Mark Matt

DeWitt Town Councilor Karen Docter

Village of Minoa Trustee Eric Christensen

Lysander Town Councilor Kevin Rode

About John Mannion

John Mannion is a lifelong Central New Yorker and the grandchild of Irish immigrants. His mother worked at New York Telephone and his father for New York Central Railroad, raising John and his siblings on Syracuse’s famous Tipperary Hill.

John has nearly three decades of classroom experience as a teacher in the public school system. He spent twenty-one years as an Advanced Placement Biology and Chemistry teacher at the West Genesee School District in Onondaga County, where he also coached soccer and tennis.

Additionally, as past President of the West Genesee Teachers’ Association, John is a proven advocate for teachers and students.

Elected to the State Senate in 2020, John has been a champion for Central New York. His accomplishments include:

Passing the historic Green CHIPS legislation that has been credited by Micron as a determining factor in its decision to invest $100 billion to build a Chip Fab in Clay, New York. This will result in over 50,000 new jobs.

Accelerating middle class tax cuts and providing property tax relief to help families save money.

Creating the first new police department in New York in half a century, at Syracuse airport – helping keep the airport open and passengers safe, while it grows to meet future demand.

Passing laws to protect a woman’s right to make her own private health care decisions.

Securing funds to deploy new technology to combat Harmful Algae Blooms and provide long-term protection to the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of Central New Yorkers.

Securing the first cost of living increase in a decade for skilled professionals who work with individuals with disabilities.

John and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Geddes, New York. They have three children, two in college and one recently graduated.

