ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced a new $36 million initiative to establish and support Regional Clean Energy Hubs as centers of outreach, awareness, and education in each of the ten Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) regions, to improve community engagement and ensure that all New Yorkers can benefit from the State’s clean energy transition.

Yesterday’s announcement supports New York State’s ambitious clean energy and climate goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) including the nation-leading goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050 and the requirement to deliver at least 35 percent of the benefits, with a goal of 40 percent, from clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.

“Community outreach and inclusion are paramount to ensure that all New Yorkers, no matter their location or circumstance, can benefit from our state’s nation-leading transition to clean energy,” Governor Hochul said. “This new initiative fosters collaboration and partnerships within communities across New York to ensure that residents not only participate in this movement, but that they can make their voices heard and contribute to how clean energy programs are implemented in the future.”

Yesterday’s announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin in Yonkers.

“The establishment of Clean Energy Hubs in every region of the state will help underserved communities with greater access to programs that can provide them with energy savings for their homes and businesses, as well as awareness of the growing demand for skilled labor in the energy industry,” said Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin . “This new initiative will spark new collaborations and partnerships within communities across the state engaging those historically left behind and enabling them to take full advantage of New York’s thriving clean energy economy.”

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Regional Clean Energy Hubs initiative seeks to attract proposals from qualified teams of organizations committed to helping residents of disadvantaged communities access and benefit from clean energy solutions and opportunities.

A Regional Clean Energy Hub is defined as an organization or network of organizations, responsible for establishing and fostering partnerships in their region to deliver services at the community level. Organizations with experience in providing services in the clean energy, energy efficiency, social services, housing, economic development, health, and training organizations are all encouraged to participate in the development of a Hub as a new way to offer new services to members of their communities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...