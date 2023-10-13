Governor Hochul Announces New 10-Point Action Plan To Expand The Renewable Energy Industry And Support High-Quality Clean Jobs In New York State

ALBANY, NY – Governor Hochul today announced the release of a new 10-Point Action Plan to expand and support the growing large-scale renewable energy industry in New York, reaffirming the State’s commitment to achieving the Climate Act goals. The plan outlines a comprehensive set of actions being taken to lay the foundation for a sustainable future for all New Yorkers through the expansion of the State’s growing clean energy economy and renewable energy sector.

“Strong, continued support for expanding the renewable energy sector is critical to realizing the full potential of our green economy and protecting New Yorkers from the climate crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “This 10-point action plan underscores our commitment to addressing challenges that this sector is experiencing all across the country and hardens our resolve to ramp up our efforts in providing affordable and clean energy to all New Yorkers.”

The 10-point Action Plan released today details a series of benchmarks and activities slated for the coming months, offering insight into how the Governor’s Administration plans to overcome recent macroeconomic and inflationary challenges that have impacted the renewable energy sector.

Action 1: In the near future, NYSERDA will announce a historic suite of awards comprised of offshore and onshore renewable energy projects, along with major supply chain investments. These awards will mark one of the largest-ever renewable energy procurements by any state to date and will demonstrate New York State’s commitment to supporting renewable energy projects and promoting large-scale renewables.

Action 2: NYSERDA will address the directives issued in the October 2023 Public Service Commission (PSC) Order and will assess the impacts on its large-scale renewables contracted portfolio in an expedited manner.

Action 3: NYSERDA will launch an accelerated renewable energy procurement process for both offshore and onshore renewable energy projects, aiming to backfill any contracted projects which are terminated. The process will be guided by core principles, including prioritizing competition, simplifying bid requirements, incorporating inflation indexing, applying critical labor protections and collaborating with industry to optimize the accelerated procurement timing, all while coordinating with ongoing transmission planning initiatives.

Action 4: New York will continue to actively engage with the Federal government to bring forward market solutions, from establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office to access low-cost financing for large-scale renewable projects, to advocating for updated guidance on clean energy tax credits and a Federal-State revenue-sharing program.

Action 5: New York is investing in, and actively planning, a historic buildout of transmission infrastructure across the state including $4.4 billion in 62 local transmission projects to support clean energy integration in upstate areas; $4.1 billion in transmission upgrades to integrate offshore wind and increase reliability for Long Island and New York City; soliciting additional solutions to meet New York City’s offshore wind transmission needs; and collaborating with other states and federal agencies on interregional transmission to reduce costs.

Action 6: New York is supporting the establishment and growth of a supply chain ecosystem to help the market scale, gain efficiencies, and reduce costs. The state is investing $700 million in offshore wind supply chain infrastructure while also working with other states and federal agencies to collaborate and reduce costs through a shared vision for a U.S. supply chain.

Action 7: New York is committed to building and expanding its clean energy workforce. NYSERDA has thus far committed more than $170 million for workforce development and training initiatives, which prioritizes benefitting priority populations, disadvantaged communities, and transitioning fossil fuel workers to clean energy careers. Starting in 2024, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) will further reinforce this commitment by contributing up to $25 million annually to the Department of Labor for renewable energy job training, ensuring a Just Transition for energy workers. Moreover, NYSERDA is at the forefront of prioritizing workforce development, inclusion, and equity within New York’s large scale renewables industry.

Action 8: New York launched the Offshore Wind Master Plan 2.0 in 2022, which will provide a plan for the future of offshore wind development, including in deeper waters, that will allow for the expansion of the industry and ability to meet regional development targets. By planning for and seeking an increase in available lease areas, New York would expand access to necessary offshore areas to host projects, increase competition in the market and widen the pool of developers, while introducing new ideas and innovations to reduce costs.

Action 9: New York is actively engaging with industry stakeholders and will increase such outreach following the PSC order through roundtable discussions to receive input in shaping our clean energy strategy.

Action 10: New York is deeply committed to fostering public engagement, transparency, and collaboration recognizing the importance of involving various stakeholders in shaping our clean energy initiatives.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA remains steadfast in its commitment to develop renewable energy projects on behalf of New Yorkers and is proud to showcase this plan which effectively captures the strategic vision Governor Hochul has for growing a vibrant renewable energy industry. Over the coming months, we will demonstrate to the nation how to collectively recalibrate in the face of an evolving renewables marketplace and address the growing energy and supply chain challenges head-on in a comprehensive, cost-effective and responsible manner.”

This Action Plan serves to reinforce New York State’s dedication to clean energy development, sustainability, and economic growth and supports the State’s progress towards achieving the Climate Act goals, including obtaining 70 percent of the State’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State’s nation-leading climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35%, with a goal of 40%, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and economywide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York’s unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $35 billion in 120 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, more than $1 billion for clean transportation initiatives, and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector in 2021 and over 3,000% growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with nearly 400 registered and more than 100 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the state to help target air pollution and combat climate change.

