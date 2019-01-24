Pulaski Art Students Honored in Regional Scholastic Arts Competition

PULASKI – Two Pulaski Academy and Central School students were recently named award winners in the Regional Scholastic Arts Competition.

This is a highly competitive art show.

There are about 5,000 pieces submitted each year, with only about 10-15% of the work getting into the show.

Senior Izaiah Bosse was honored with the Gold Key for his digital piece “See Through Me” and the Silver Key for his photograph “Mr. Peter.”

Junior Nicole Lent received the Gold Key for her photograph “Spilled Words.”

“I am extremely proud of these two very hard-working, talented students. Cole and Izaiah should both be very proud of this high achievement they earned. It gives me great pleasure watching these students learn and grow both as artists and individuals. I encourage them and all of my students to always continue working toward their very best and to never stop creating,” PACS art teacher Stacey Walton said.

Izaiah and Nicole’s work will be on display at OCC’s Whitney Applied Technology Center from January 23 through March 1.

