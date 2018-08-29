Pulaski Historical Society To Hear About Amish

PULASKI – The Pulaski Historical Society will host a program at 7 p.m. on September 27 at the Carriage House at 3428 Maple Ave. in Pulaski.

Bonnie Carpenter will be giving a brief history of the Amish sect then discuss the events that led up to the Ohio Amish coming to this area.

She will also be sharing stories about her interaction with some of the individuals and their families including other English who also have become close to many of these people.

She will also show pictures that she has taken of barn raisings.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

