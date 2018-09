Purtell Is A Member of Women’s Soccer team at SUNY New Paltz

NEW PALTZ, NY — Rachael Purtell of Minetto, is on the SUNY New Paltz women’s soccer team for the 2018 season.

The New Paltz Women’s Soccer team is primed to make big strides in 2018, as the Hawks push for its first SUNYAC playoff berth since 2012.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...