Reading Teacher Beck Receives Special Award

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District is proud to announce that long-time employee Cheryl Beck was recently awarded the 2019 Oswego Writing Institute Award.

The honor came at the conclusion of the two-day writing institute, held last month at SUNY Oswego. OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey, Fitzhugh Park Elementary School Principal Donna Simmons and Oswego Middle School Principal Mary Beth Fierro were on hand to show support and pride of Beck’s significant contributions to literacy and writing throughout the district and entire community.

Beck has worked in the district for nearly 30 years, most recently as a reading teacher at FPS.

Simmons said Beck has a true passion for learning and teaching, her ability to connect with students is impeccable and her support of teachers in modeling best practices has been fulfilling for many colleagues.

She began her OCSD career as a classroom aide and went on to become an elementary teacher, teacher on special assignment for elementary writing, teacher on special assignment as district liaison for mentoring, an English language arts instructional specialist, reading teacher and literacy task force coordinator, among several other roles.

Beck thanked OWI organizers for the surprise recognition, and said she had a wonderful time throughout the two-day workshop.

The 2019 OWI’s theme was “Power of the Past: Reading and Writing to Remember and Learn.”

Throughout the event, which was hosted by SUNY Oswego and the Fulton City School District, educators from OCSD and throughout Central New York attended various workshops to enhance their teaching experience.

