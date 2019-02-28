‘Read’y For Battle: Dillon Teams Advance To Countywide Battle Of The Books

PHOENIX – Emerson J. Dillon Middle School students recently faced off in two separate competitions testing their ability to recall information from a selection of books.

Throughout the year, the participants read 10 books – different selections by grade level — and studied every detail.

During the recent school-level Battle of the Books competition, the students were given 16 questions and awarded points by correctly identifying the title and the author of the book pertaining to the question.

In the fifth and sixth grade challenge, Conner Klock, Gabrielle Ezman and Ashley Dean, of “The Three Reading Animals,” outscored their opponents and will represent the Firebirds at the countywide competition in their grade level.

In the seventh and eighth grade battle, team “Turtle,” comprised of Lyla Barrow and Harleigh Greenleaf, edged out their competitors to advance to the countywide battle.

Other participants included Amelia Barrow, Ashtyn Wood, Daizie McMahon, Brandon Slater, Michael Farnham, Liam MacDonald, Zoe Gordon, Lillianne Quinn, Jordyn Myers and Brandon Ingoldby.

EJD library media specialist Kristy Ryan lauded the participants for their commitment to reading.

“Be very proud of your hard work and your reading abilities,” she said. “This was a lot of work and many of you are in band or chorus and play sports as well. You deserve a lot of credit for taking on so many challenges.”

The countywide Battle of the Books will take place at 6 p.m. March 12 in Sandy Creek.

