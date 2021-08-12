9 Grand View Avenue, Mexico

Absolutely gorgeous lakefront home! Home features 3 large bedrooms with 1 full and 1 half bath downstairs. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom, stunning views from this bedroom over the lake! Beautiful foyer leading to the family room with a cozy double-sided gas fireplace, hardwood floors, spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Large detached heated garage with patio, full home generator. Large deck overlooking the backyard with a firepit and hot tub(new cover and lift) will convey with sale. You can access the water from the rock steps, owner has brought his kayaks down. Brand new central air system, new furnace (2019), home was just recently put on public water , front yard was recently regraded and seeded. Patio furniture included along with grill, smoker, washer and dryer. Many other furniture items are negotiable. This one won’t last!

About 9 Grand View, Mexico, NY 13114 (Mailing Address)

Directions: Take Rt 81 exit 34 to NY 104 toward Mexico, turn left onto NY -104W, turn right onto NY 3E/Scenic Ave, turn left onto NY 104B W, take 1st right onto Sage Creek Dr which bears right and becomes Grand View Ave, home is on the left.

