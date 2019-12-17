OSWEGO, NY – Ronald A. Hall, 66, of Oswego, died Sunday December 15, 2019 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Donald F. Hall Sr.

He worked and retired from Nine Mile Point Nuclear.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Cindy, and spending time with his kids and grandchildren and also with his brother-in-law, Brian Ranous.

He was always up for a game of cards and enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are his loving wife, Cynthia (Ranous) and their children, Kristie (Paul) Souza, of Plymouth, Mass., Brian (Alissa) Hall, of Trumbull, Conn., and Stephen Hall, of Plymouth, Mass.; two sisters, Judy Pezzlo (Pete Reidy) of Oswego and Robin (Myron) Barnes of Oswego; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicolette, Kailey, Hunter and Olivia; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, December 21, with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.

