OSWEGO – Ronald A. Hyde, 65, of Oswego, passed on Friday September 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Community General Upstate in Syracuse.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late, Robert and Corinne (Armstrong) Hyde.

He was employed by Palmer’s Chevrolet for 16 years and later for Vashaw’s collision.

Ron was passionate about cars and loved going to car shows.

He also enjoyed working on cars.

He even had a tattoo of the Buick emblem.

He loved his 1995 Buick Century and he also loved his motorcycle.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Katherine; two sons, Scott Rio of North Carolina and Dustin (Candace) Stell of Palermo; one sister, Sharon (Ken) Gilbert of Fulton; five grandchildren, Austyn Rio, Brooke Rio, Carter Stell, Brody Stell and Channing Rio; one great-grandchild, Ryan Rio; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 8, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...