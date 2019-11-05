Ronald Greenleaf Named First Oswegp County Veteran Of The Year

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee recently presented a certificate to electricians mate 3rd Class Ronald Greenleaf naming him as the county’s first Veteran of the Year.

He was recognized for his honorable service in our nation’s military, his devotion to our country and his contributions as an honored community member.

Greenleaf served in the U.S. Navy for three years, including an 18-month tour in Vietnam aboard the U.S.S. Hartnett County.

He received two Vietnam Service medals, two Vietnam Campaign medals, a Combat Action ribbon and a Presidential Unit Citation.

He has also served his community with distinction, dedicating his time to fundraising for the Fulton United Methodist Church, donating food that has been harvested from his land, and tending to the needs of his fellow veterans.

Pictured from left are legislators Terry Wilbur, District 21; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Thomas Drumm, District 16; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Jamie Hamlin, director of Oswego County Veterans Services; Dawn Greenleaf, his wife; Ronald Greenleaf, Oswego County 2019 Veteran of the Year; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; James Karasek, District 22; Tim Stahl, District 20; and Nathan Emmons, District 15.

