OSWEGO, NY – Ruth Elizabeth Richards Sayer passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019.

She was the daughter of P. Lee Richards and Hattie Starnes Richards of Granite Falls, NC, and was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank E. Sayer Jr.; and her brother, Abel Richards.

Ruth graduated from Granite Falls, NC, High School in 1935 and from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1938.

She taught school in Grace Chapel, NC, and then received her masters degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 1947, Ruth came to Oswego to teach at the Teachers College at SUNY Oswego.

She was married to Frank Sayer for more than 60 years until his death in 2010.

They had four surviving children.

An infant son, Thomas Eric, died in 1956.

Ruth is survived by her four children: Richard Sayer of Hannibal, NY, Frank Sayer III (Kathleen Whitney) of Oswego, Steve Sayer (Nancy) of Bluffton, SC, and Susan Sayer-Crewe (Jeff) of Mystic, Conn.; her daughter-in-law, Vivian Sayer; eight grandchildren: Leane Sayer Humphreys, Janis Sayer, Ryan Sayer, Lindsey Hanna, Scott Sayer, Elizabeth Scarson, Kathryn Sayer and Daniel Sayer-Crewe, and eight great-grandchildren: Austin Somers, Bradley, Cameron and Brynn Scarson, Preston and Reagan Sayer, Madison Sayer and Logan Hanna.

Ruth worked closely with her husband on their real estate business and at E. Sayer and Son grocery store.

Ruth was also active in many college and non-profit organizations, including Oswego Heritage Foundation, Oswego Historical Society, Oswego Ladies Home, Oswego Garden Club, AAUW, P.E.O., and Friends of Oswego Hospice, where the rose garden is named after her.

She had also been a supporter of the H. Lee White Marine Museum, Oswego Hospital and Friends of Fulton Historical Society.

She was named an honorary Rotarian and was recognized by the New York State Senate in 2005 as a Woman of Distinction for her many years of civic involvement.

On her 100th birthday, she was recognized by the mayor of Oswego for her volunteerism.

Through out her life she enjoyed gardening, entertaining friends and encouraging others.

Calling hours will be on Friday, November 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Her funeral will be on Saturday, November 16, at 10 a.m. at the West Baptist Church, 39 W. Mohawk St., with the burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Oswego.

The family would like to thank the many people who cared and supported Ruth, in particular, Dr. Carmen Dator and Dr. Carlos Dator Jr., Donna and Christopher Campbell, Beverly Schleicher, Theresa Manicccia and her caring aides.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities: H. Lee White Marine Museum, 1 W. First St. and Friends of Oswego Hospice Inc., 44 E. Bridge St., #204B, Oswego, NY 13126.

Ruth’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

