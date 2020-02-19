OSWEGO, NY – Sally Ann Cronk, 87, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Born in the town of Volney, NY, she was the daughter of the late David Richard Fry and Katherine Louise (Eckard) Fry.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jean K. Syrell (Robert), Maria N. Alabiso (Kenneth), Ann E. Wallace; her five sons, Jeff R. Wallace (Marian), Scott M. Wallace, James J. Wallace, William P. Wallace (Barbara) and Gary M. Cronk; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Wallace; her 18 grandchildren; her 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Fry (Connie); her sister, Nan Milden (James); and her brother-in-law, Walter Maihofer.

She was predeceased by her first husband, William P. Wallace; her second husband, Gary M. Cronk; her sister, Judy Maihofer; her sons, Gregg P. Wallace, Todd D. Wallace, Russ W. Wallace; and her daughter, Judy M. Stewart.

While raising her 12 children, she worked at Oswego County BOCES as a preschool teacher’s assistant and later, she worked for the Oswego City School District as a teacher’s assistant in a classroom for children with special needs.

With great enthusiasm, Sally decided to go back to college at the State University of New York in Oswego where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in sociology, at the age of 55.

As well as receiving the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges for outstanding merit and accomplishment in 1985-86, Sally was chosen to present the commencement address for the graduating class of 1986.

After graduating she was employed as a case worker for Oswego County Department of Social Services.

This led to her final employment at Oswego Industries until she retired in 2002.

After retirement, she enjoyed her time as a volunteer at Oswego Hospital.

While there, she knitted countless hats for newborns and she also became a certified ombudsman, advocating for patients.

Sally was once a choir director and she was the organist for several churches, with her final position as organist being at St. Peters Church in Oswego.

Once receiving from the University of the State of New York, Department of Education, a ‘Pupil Reading Circle Certificate’ in 1944 (age 12), for reading 113 books from the Minetto School library, Sally was an avid reader throughout her entire life.

She also loved completing the daily crossword puzzle and would never miss an airing of her favorite television game show, Jeopardy.

Sally will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and countless friends.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held 10 a,m, Monday, at St. Peter’s Church, 83 E. Albany St.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Sunday, February 23 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.

Donations can be made to specialolympics.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...