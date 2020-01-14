Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 24 to 26

PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns for a full weekend of winter fun! From Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26, enjoy a flurry of activities around the area.

Keep warm with free hot cocoa at various locations thanks to Tops Friendly Markets.

New this year will be a macaroni and cheese competition from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The chili contest returns from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and the wing walk comes back from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The following businesses will participate in all three food challenges: the macaroni and cheese contest on Friday, Jan. 24, the chili competition on Saturday, Jan. 25, and the wing walk on Sunday, Jan. 26.

– 11 North Bar and Grill: 5233 US Route 11, Pulaski, 315-298-5858

– Altmar Hotel: 6 Mill St., Altmar, 315-298-5460

– American Legion Post #358: 3350 Maple Ave., Pulaski, 315-298-5510

– The End Zone Pub: 3435 Maple Ave., Pulaski, 315-298-7788

– The Lakeside: 7116 NYS Rte. 3, Pulaski, 315-298-2577

– LD’s on the River: 4861 Jefferson St., Pulaski, 315-509-4234

– Mill House Market: 3790 NYS Rte. 13, Pulaski, 315-298-4104

– Ponderosa Steakhouse: 3734 NYS Rte. 13, Pulaski, 315-298-4883

– Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club: 5001 Jefferson St., Pulaski, 315-298-3522

– Richland Hotel: 243 Main St., Richland, 315-298-4381

– Riverhouse Restaurant: 4818 Salina St., Pulaski, 315-509-4281

These businesses will only participate in the macaroni and cheese and chili contests on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25:

– The Mexican Side & BBQ @ The BIB: 4861 Jefferson St., Pulaski, 315-509-4220

– Pulaski Masons Lodge #415: 28 Broad St., Pulaski, 315-532-5919

– Pulaski VFW Post #7289: 4815 Salina St., Pulaski, 315-298-2660

Ballots are $5 each for the macaroni and cheese and chili competitions, $10 for the wing contest, or $15 for a bundle of one for each contest.

They will be available the Half-Shire Historical Society and at all participating locations on Friday, Jan. 24.

Proceeds from the tastings will benefit the Erma Schroeder Memorial Community Service Award and the Half-Shire Historical Society.

Tasters are encouraged to vary their stops to avoid long wait times.

The Half-Shire Historical Society on Co. Rte. 48 also hosts a craft show and sale from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Free coffee, hot cocoa and sweets will be available all weekend.

The Osceola Fiddlers will play from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Stop by the South Park on US Route 11 on Saturday to feast on chicken barbeque by members of the Pulaski Mason Lodge #415 from 11 a.m. until sold out.

A single half-chicken is available for $8 or guests can make a meal with two sides for $10 or with three sides for $11.

Soda and water are also available for $1.

The historic Masons Lodge around the corner on Broad Street will be open for a warm place to enjoy your lunch.

Bring the kids to the Kallet Theater on Jefferson Street for a Disney double feature on Saturday. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” will be shown at noon, followed by the animated feature “Moana” at 3 p.m.

The movies are sponsored by Pete and Kate Cuff and complimentary popcorn and soda will be provided.

On Sunday, Joe Battles and Friends close out the festival with an acoustic set from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center on Jefferson Street leads a children’s craft class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Kids of all ages will enjoy making rainbow snowflake sun-catchers.

Admission and refreshments are free, and supplies are provided.

The kids will also enjoy a free magic show with The Twin Magicians at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Snow Memorial Auditorium at the Pulaski Public Library on US Route 11.

The event is sponsored by Vern and Jodi Chamberlain.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, bring the whole family to Selkirk Shores State Park on NYS Route 3 to join a woodland snowshoe scavenger hunt and enjoy crafts with pinecones, playdough and watercolors.

Games, hikes and hot cocoa will also be available.

The park offers free snowshoe rentals all day Saturday and Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Be sure to dress warm and in layers and wear footwear that can be strapped into a snowshoe.

For trail conditions, call the park at 315-298-5737.

The Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club on US Route 11 will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday to “Take a Friend Snowmobiling.”

This state-wide event is co-sponsored by SledNY and the New York State Snowmobile Association.

Snow permitting, club members will take visitors out for free snowmobile and groomer rides.

Participants are asked to dress warmly and in layers.

A helmet will be provided.

Enjoy live music with Brett Falso from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 11 North Bar and Grill on US Route 11, followed by Joe Battles from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

LDs on the River on Jefferson Street hosts Bryan Syrell from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with DAMDOG playing from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Richland Hotel offers free jukebox music Friday through Sunday.

For a complete schedule of activities, tasting locations, contest rules and other updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountywintercarnival/.

