Sandra Scott Travels: Plenty To See and Do In Bermuda

There is a lot to do

I choose the Bermuda cruise because it scheduled three days in port and I had never been there.

I like it better than a cruise where they only stop for 10 hours.

Ten hours is never enough to learn about a place.

The best way to see Bermuda would be to book a week at one of their hotels or an AirBnB.

The hotels can be expensive but there is a wide selection of AirBnBs in the 100 dollar range, many with a pool or near a beach.

The first thing I like to do is take an island tour.

I thought I could outsmart the cruise ships and book my own tour but the tour companies block out the days the ships are in port so they can deal with the cruise passengers.

However, it is possible to get off the ship and find a local nearby who will offer a tour for a fairly reasonable price.

Everything on Bermuda is expensive because it is an island that is basically on the way to nowhere.

Gas is three times the cost of gas in the United States.

Renting an electric car is an option; just remember they drive on the “wrong” side… on the left.

Be careful crossing any street.

There are also scooters, bikes and Segways.

The ferries connect St. George, Hamilton, and Sandys Parish.

Self-guided walking tours maps are available for Hamilton and St. George.

Hamilton has been the capital of the island since 1815.

The first stop should be the Visitor Center to get maps and other information.

Not to miss are: The Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute with great ocean exhibits and artifacts; the Bermuda House of Assembly where Bermuda’s Parliament sessions are held.

It is the oldest in the British Commonwealth; Fort Hamilton was built in 1889 to protect the Hamilton harbor.

Today it offers spectacular harbor views, especially when cruise ships are in port.

The City Market is set up on Saturday mornings.

Vendors sell vegetables and all kinds of homemade food.

You can sample many items including Bermuda honey, banana breads, lemongrass creams and more.

Wednesday Harbor Night features food, traditional dancing and more; there is plenty of shopping, and shaded parks to relax and cool off in.

St. George’s was the first English settlement. Colonial buildings on and around central King’s Square include the 18th-century town hall.

Nearby, the Tucker House Museum is a typical home from the 1700s, with displays of crystal, silver and period furniture.

Other notable landmarks include St. Peter’s Church, founded in 1612.

Get a walking tour guide from the Visitor Center to visit all the interesting places in St. George.

In the town square the dunking of the wench takes place weekly on Wednesday at noon.

Get there about 15 minutes early to grab a spot on the bridge, close to the action.

Located at King’s Square, Bermuda National Trust Museum is one of the oldest stone buildings in Bermuda.

It features Bermuda’s role in America’s Civil War out of many other things.

Other island do-not miss places include the Unfinished Church about 15-minute walk from St. George’s town square; St. Catherine Fort with historic exhibits and artifacts and a well-preserved interior; and Gibbs Hill Lighthouse, one of the island’s tallest, has great views.

If it is water-focused activities you are looking for there are a plethora of choices: jet skis, many beaches for swimming, and snorkeling.

More than three-day’s worth of things to do.

