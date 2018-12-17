Santa’s Helpers Hard at Work at St. Luke Health Services

OSWEGO – “Santa’s helpers” have been hard at work at St. Luke Health Services, making sure there will be plenty of carefully wrapped gifts for every resident under the Christmas tree this year.

A group of dedicated volunteers spent many hours wrapping over eight hundred presents.

“The support of our community volunteers is tremendous, and completing the monumental undertaking of gift wrapping all these presents would be not be possible without their help and support,” said Debbie Corzett, St. Luke volunteer coordinator. “This is really what the Holiday season is all about – people who take time out of their own very busy schedules to volunteer to lend a helping hand, making this holiday season a little brighter for others.”

St. Luke residents will receive the gifts at one of the many family Christmas parties taking place during the coming weeks.

