Second West Monroe Victim Dies

OSWEGO – The second victim in a previously reported death that occurred at 347 Brecheimer Road in the town of West Monroe on Monday, September 10, has died, the Sheriff’s Office reported today (September 25).

Michael P. Shane, 59, of 451 County Route 11, lot 31, West Monroe, died earlier today (09/25/2018) as a result of injuries suffered in this incident, police said.

Mathew R. Leboeuf

Investigators have charged 33-year-old Mathew R. LeBoeuf of County Route 84, Central Square, with a second count of murder in the second degree.

The charges were in reference to an assault that occurred at the above stated location on September 10.

Robert W. Diffin was pronounced deceased at University hospital in Syracuse on September 10.

The investigation into this incident in ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...