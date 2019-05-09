Senior Camp Planners To Meet May 14

OSWEGO – Camp Hollis Senior Camp Retreat Day will once again feature the popular auction, it was announced this week.

The many requests voiced by veteran senior campers resulted in bringing back the auction.

Ellen Wahl reportedly will resume her role as the auctioneer, according to Roberta Barbera and Pat Stevenson, auction organizers.

The Senior Camp Planning Committee will meet Tuesday, May 14, at 2:30 p.m. in the lodge at Camp Hollis.

The members will put finishing touches on the schedule for the retreat day scheduled for Monday, June 10 at Oswego County’s Camp Hollis, located in Oswego Town along the shore of Great Lake Ontario.

This year marks the 27th year for this special seniors’ program.

It is open to all area residents 50 years of age and older.

“The Time of Your Life” is the 2019 theme, according to Sandy Davis, facilitator.

Registrations for senior camp are now being accepted.

The cost for the full day, including morning refreshments, lunch and supper will be $15 per person.

The June 10 retreat begins at 8 a.m. with refreshments and registration and continues through a campfire time and close at 8:30 p.m.

The cost includes morning refreshments, a full meal for lunch, and box lunches for supper or take home.

Fran Wadas is registration chair and she may be reached at 315-343-2381 or mobile.

Volunteers plan and organize the June and September retreat days each year.

These volunteers welcome new recruits to attend the planning meetings to offer their input and help in preparing for each year’s senior camp.

Two ambitious volunteers, Mary Babbitt and Cindy Scott, arts and crafts chair, have created and gifted a beautiful quilt and matching pillow.

Proceeds from a drawing will benefit Friends of Camp Hollis.

Committee members have tickets and the winning ticket will be drawn at the June 10 Senior Camp event.

Major upgrading continues again this year at Camp Hollis.

This Oswego County gem sports 12 small cabins, a large recreation and dining building, a craft cabin, a large pavilion, spacious fields and inviting nature trails.

Camp Hollis is located along the southern shore of Great Lake Ontario in Oswego Town.

Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to Senior Camp Retreat at Camp Hollis.

Veterans and newcomers alike cherish this time together.

Programming again this year will include special health and nature related activities, challenging games, joyous sing-alongs and, fun arts and crafts.

Nutritious delicious food, beverages and snacks are provided, too.

