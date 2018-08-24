Senior Camp ‘Rocks on’ at Camp Hollis Retreat in September

OSWEGO TOWN – A full day of programs, crafts, good food and relaxation is on tap for interested seniors September 10 at Oswego County’s popular Camp Hollis.

Area residents 50 and older are invited to participate.

Camp Hollis is located on the shores of Great Lake Ontario on Health Camp Road off West Lake Road in Oswego Town.

Registration for September’s one-day retreat is open now, according to Sandy Davis, veteran facilitator of the all-volunteer Senior Camp Committee.

This twice yearly event carries on with the 2018 theme, “Senior Camp Rocks.”

The retreat kicks off at 8:30 a.m. September 10 with sign in and refreshments in the lodge.

Programs and crafts will be offered throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m.

The Rev. George DeMass will be the opening speaker. DeMass will share a review of the book, “Four Perfect Pebbles” written by Holocaust survivor Marian Blumenthal Lazan and Lila Perl.

DeMass, a retired minister and native of Oswego Town, is a delightful and articulate speaker and also the historian for Oswego Town.

The universally concerning topic of health insurance will be on the docket also.

Bobbie Gill will be on hand to talk about health insurance options available for seniors.

Gill works with the Oswego County Office for the Aging.

Jim and Linda Demars of Jimz Rocks and Lindaz Rocks are returning by popular demand to share their artistic rock painting talent for the morning craft workshop.

The duo facilitated a workshop on rock painting at the June senior camp and drew a large enthusiastic crowd that had a great time painting rocks.

This workshop is designed for those who are interested in giving rock painting a try as well as for veterans of the hobby who simply want to enhance their hobby.

Bringing one’s own rock(s) for painting is fine, but not required; rocks will be provided.

Veronica Ducker, daughter of senior camper Sharon Bolster, has donated a large colorful afghan to be raffled off during the day with proceeds to go to cover expenses of senior camp.

Other donated items will also be raffled during the day’s proceedings; and many prizes will go to winners of the bingo games later in the day.

The afternoon will feature talented local musician Karl LaGray, providing music with a soft rock flair.

Throughout the day there will also be blocks of time devoted to favorite programming options such as Zumba Gold with Susan Mayers, chair exercises, and outdoor nature walks.

The dinner meal will happen at noon and a light supper at 5 o’clock to be followed by bingo, board games, a sing-a-long, camp fire and s’mores in the early evening.

For several years senior camp has been a two-day event with overnight use of on-site cabins.

The change to one-day is new for September.

Three cabins will be open during the one day retreat to offer the opportunity for brief respite to anyone wishing to take a break during the day’s activities.

Those who come are also welcome to bring their own favorite lawn chairs and relax along the bluff overlooking the lake or simply under the shade of one of many beautiful trees.

Karen Potter, volunteer program planner, points out that the day ”is meant to be relaxing and a time to re-create oneself.”

Senior Camp registration forms are available now.

Veteran volunteer Frances (Fran) Wadas is accepting registrations. With one’s email address, she can email the forms out to interested seniors.

For more information or to have a form mailed, contact Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.

Cost of the one-day retreat is $15 including meals and all activities.

Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to getting together for fellowship and new learning experiences.

Veterans and newcomers alike cherish this time together.

Oswego County prohibits the use of all tobacco products and electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) on all property owned or leased by the county, (Local Law #4 2016), thus it should be noted, smoking isn’t allowed at Camp Hollis.

Major improvement projects have been completed and are still under way at Camp Hollis.

Many people know Camp Hollis as the Oswego County owned and operated co-ed summer camp for children ages 8 to 14.

The beautiful lakeshore site also is home for senior campers twice each year.

This Senior Camp Retreat program is now in its 26th consecutive year.

Camp Hollis sports 12 small cabins, the lodge – a large recreation and dining building, a craft cabin, a large pavilion, spacious fields and nature trails.

Thanks again this year to dedicated, much appreciated sponsors, the cost of senior camp retreat is minimal for participants.

For more information, contact Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256; or Davis at 315-532-0107.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

