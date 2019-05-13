Sixth Annual Fabric Sale Fundraiser Scheduled for July

MEXICO – The much-anticipated sixth annual fabric sale fundraiser to support the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension, will be held on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Believer’s Chapel located at 5375 State Route 3, Mexico.

The Oswego County 4-H Program is now accepting donations of fabric and other sewing items for the sale.

The following items are examples of what the Oswego County 4-H will be accepting: yard goods (dressmaking, home decorating, felt, burlap, needlework craft fabrics, vintage fabrics, quilting, solids, craft panels, seasonal, pillows, wall hangings), notions, sewing tools, patterns (must be complete), books, booklets, yarn skeins, crochet cotton, knitting supplies and needles, crochet hooks, quilting frames, hoops, cutting mats, rotary cutters, rulers, and batting.

The Oswego County 4-H Program will be accepting donations for this fabric sale through June 26.

Everything will be priced to sell, with many great deals to be found.

All fabric will be sold by the piece at just $2 a yard. Pieces will be sold as is and will not be cut into smaller yardage. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County would like to thank the community in advance for their support of this wonderful fundraiser. The sale’s proceeds benefit the local 4-H program.

Oswego County 4-H Program is open to all youth ages 5 to 19 who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world.

Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and many opportunities for hands-on or experiential learning about things that interest them.

They also get what all young people need to succeed in life — the confidence, compassion, and connections with caring adults, and opportunities to make contributions to their communities.

The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is to unleash the power of youth and adults through diverse opportunities that meet community needs. 4-H programs are offered in a wide variety of formats and places because they’re designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in Oswego County’s rural and urban communities.

For more information about the fabric sale, joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

