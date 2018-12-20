Sounds Of The Season Ring Out In Phoenix Schools

December 20, 2018 Submitted article

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central School District’s Music Department recently held several holiday concerts showcasing talented student performers.

The Phoenix Firebird Symphonic Winds performs during a Dec. 18 concert.
Throughout the month of December, students from each building took the stage at John C. Birdlebough High School to perform a variety of holiday-inspired music.

Third graders started the holiday concert series with a Dec. 4 show under the direction of Jodi Lentz.

Emerson J. Dillon Middle School student musicians followed a week later with two separate concerts featuring both band and chorus members.

Members of the EJD fifth and sixth grade chorus sing “Cold Snap” at a recent concert.
The high school musicians wrapped up the month-long concert series with a Dec. 18 performance in front of a packed house.

Under the direction of Liza Grethel and Brian Logee, students sang and played songs such as “Christmas at the Movies,” “Angels in Seven” and “Ain’t that-a Rockin.”

The combined ensembles concluded the concert with “We Come A-Darkly Caroling” and “Hallelujah Chorus.”

