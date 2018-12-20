Sounds Of The Season Ring Out In Phoenix Schools

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central School District’s Music Department recently held several holiday concerts showcasing talented student performers.

Throughout the month of December, students from each building took the stage at John C. Birdlebough High School to perform a variety of holiday-inspired music.

Third graders started the holiday concert series with a Dec. 4 show under the direction of Jodi Lentz.

Emerson J. Dillon Middle School student musicians followed a week later with two separate concerts featuring both band and chorus members.

The high school musicians wrapped up the month-long concert series with a Dec. 18 performance in front of a packed house.

Under the direction of Liza Grethel and Brian Logee, students sang and played songs such as “Christmas at the Movies,” “Angels in Seven” and “Ain’t that-a Rockin.”

The combined ensembles concluded the concert with “We Come A-Darkly Caroling” and “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...