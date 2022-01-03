Moving Forward…

2021 was a year of great strides forward.

The Port of Oswego Authority has made immense advancements in building a port that

once again, as it once was, is a central point of commercial shipping on Lake Ontario and the Great Lakes.

In the last year more than $25 million dollars was invested in upgrading docks, rail loading improvements, adding docks to the port’s marina, and constructing a new New York State Grain Export Center. Anyone of these would be a major project in itself. The port, however, undertook and accomplished all of these in 2021.

Each one of these projects brought needed construction jobs to Oswego and laid the foundation for future growth for our community. All these improvements come without using any local tax dollars because the port is self-supporting as a New York State Authority.

As we look to 2022 our work is not complete. We have a new $1.8 million marina under construction on port land on the city’s west side with walking access to downtown. We will be upgrading the original parts of the west and east docks—which were built in the 1920’s—to up-to-date standards, and we are planning the expansion of our railyard to become a competitive intermodal center for Oswego and central New York.

In addition to the grain export agreement signed in 2021 with The Andersons, Inc., Maumee, OH, we have several new customers planning to designate the Port of Oswego for business in 2022, which will bring many good paying union jobs to the area. Announcements will be made in the coming months of the new year.

With our growth a few have questioned why we build and hope to reclaim our position as a strong competitive maritime center as we once had on the Great Lakes? The answer is as simple as our state authority legislation and vision that created us in 1955: “To see and create great opportunities for Oswego and the state, create jobs, and support commercial, recreational and industrial growth.” Our mission and our job – move forward.

William W. Scriber

Executive Director-CEO

