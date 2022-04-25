The Port of Oswego received the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award from the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, it was announced by Connie Cosemento, vice-chair, Port board of directors. The Port of Oswego was one of six Great Lakes ports to receive this award.

“We are very proud of Bill Scriber, our executive director, and his team for achieving this standout rating among all the ports on the Great Lakes, even in a difficult year,” Cosemento said. “ The board and I have a positive vision for the port, and this is the third pacesetter we’ve received in the past four years since Bill Scriber became executive director.”

“The winners honored by this award showcase the critical role of Great Lakes ports in moving goods through our supply chain—and reflect the skill and dedication of port workers who literally keep our economy afloat,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.

The six ports earning the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for 2021 are: Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor (Ind.); Port of Chicago (Ill.); Port of Cleveland (Ohio); Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority (Mich.); Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority (Pa.); and Port of Oswego Authority (N.Y.). This year marks the 30thanniversary of the pacesetter award, which was established in 1992 to recognize the achievements of U.S. ports whose activities result in increasing international tonnage shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway, excluding Canada, in comparison with the previous year,

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in North America, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.

For more information, visit www.portoswego.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related