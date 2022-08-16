Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.

“As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by 95% over 2021 tons delivered and loaded from our dock between January and July,” Scriber said. “Last year during this period, our total tonnage was 95,983, which is still is a major accomplishment in Great Lakes shipping. This year, at this point, it’s 187,210 tons—and growing. Since April, the Port has yielded more than $1,322,558 in local payroll and benefits through July 31.

“Our surge in maritime business has elevated the Port of Oswego to ‘major player’ status in Great Lakes shipping this year,” said Francis Enwright, POA board chair. “Our increased intake tonnage in wind turbine components and aluminum have been astounding, while the grain shipments we’ve been making keep more than 100 local farmers bringing their grain to Oswego while these shipments ease the strain on the global supply chain.”

“It’s important to note that the Port is self-sustaining and does not rely on tax dollars,” Scriber said. All operations are funded by the Port’s revenue, so it depends upon itself to operate, grow, and thrive rather than tax dollars. The economic benefit from the Port has a positive impact on the local and regional economy when it purchases diesel, forklifts, gas, hardware, and other equipment. The Port’s revenue supports its operations, but also supports local jobs and local businesses right here in the Oswego community.

“Anyone who lives in Oswego can see the increased economic activity this year. In fact, there are one or two different vessels docked to unload or take on cargo here nearly every week. We’re actively engaged in three different contracts for wind turbine projects around the state, and we’re taking in vital aluminum for production at Novelis in Oswego. All are delivered, stored, and transported from the Port, which adds to the local economy and the expansion of commercial business.

“At one time the Port of Oswego was one of the major ports in the Great Lakes creating a large number of jobs and supporting commercial growth for the City of Oswego and central New York. As markets changed and other ports made substantial investments in their operations, the Port of Oswego declined in trade and business.

“The good news is the Port of Oswego is back strong with increases in business and investments that are designed to help the Port be more competitive in the new Great Lakes marketplace. Just this week, the port awarded a $1.2 million dollar contract to a local contractor to upgrade a part of the port’s east dock, including a new section of rail.” Scriber said. “Plus, our investments in our marina which contributes an estimated $2 million to the tourism traffic in Oswego, makes the port a major economic powerhouse to the local economy.

“The Port of Oswego means business about bringing business to Oswego and central New York. We have worked hard to turn around the port, which the U.S. Department of Transportation has recognized by designating it—one of only 32 in the United States—as a Marine Highway. This designation makes the Port of Oswego a key logistics partner in the Great Lakes shipping industry. We are the first deep draft harbor on the Great Lakes and the only New York State port on Lake Ontario that can unload international tonnage without passing through the Welland Canal in Ontario, Canada (which connects Lake Ontario and Lake Erie) or being delivered at an ocean coastal port.”

The historical port is also home to the Oswego Marina, the H. Lee White Marine Museum, historic maritime district, and fourteen companies that call it home for its domestic and international operations. The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As a result of its productivity , the Port of Oswego supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.

