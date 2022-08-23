The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors.

“We expect the Schooner Huron Jewel to arrive in Oswego about 11:00 a.m. Sunday and be with us through Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday,” Morgan said. “During its visit, there will be free deck tours late afternoon Sunday and all day, Monday. We hope this is just a prelude to a tall ship event in 2025 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.” Contact the museum at 315-342-0480 for more information.

“We’re glad to be partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to continue to support our maritime heritage in Oswego, of which the Port has always been a central point,” said William Scriber, executive director, Port of Oswego Authority.

The Schooner Huron Jewel is a gaff-rigged centerboard schooner built over three years in Drummond Island, MI, by Capt. Hugh and Julie Covert with the help of 50 volunteers and she was launched in Summer, 2018. According to Dr. Morgan, the Jewel is cruising through the Great Lakes and across the Eastern seaboard through September. The Jewel’s schedule is managed by the Drummond Island Tall Ship Co. LLC in Algonac, MI.

The Jewel has two masts, is 78 ft. long overall with a draft of four feet-four inches with the centerboard raised, and nine feet with the board lowered. Its rig height is 60 feet with a sail area of 1,700 sq. ft. and its displacement is 40,000 lbs. It can accommodate six passengers and has a crew of two.

The Port of Oswego Authority, established in 1955, is home to the H. Lee White Marine Museum, historic maritime district, and fourteen companies that call it home for its domestic and international operations. The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in North America with nearly 120 vessels and more than one million tons of cargo moving through the port on an annual basis, the Port is a leader not only in domestic shipping, but also international shipping.

For more information, visit www.portoswego.com

