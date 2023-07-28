OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Lacrosse Club’s high school box lacrosse team traveled to Rochester recently for a rematch with the Rochester River Monsters, and they came away with another win.

Playing at the Rochester Sports Garden, the two teams had to make slight adjustments to the smaller area, the turfed playing surface, and indoor soccer goals behind each lacrosse net.

As was the case the first time the teams played in Oswego, the OLC squad jumped out to a commanding lead. First period goals by Lukas Kucera, Tanner Defren, Logan Crannell (2), Mac Fitzgerald, and Logan Somers gave the visitors a 6-1 lead.

After that, Oswego loaned Kucera to the younger, smaller River Monsters, and the scoring became more balanced from that point forward. The second period saw Rochester edge Oswego 3-2 behind two goals set up by Kucera, offsetting two goals from Cooper Fitzgerald for Oswego.

In the third period, the teams continued to play evenly, with each squad scoring three times. Kucera scored two of Rochester’s three goals, while Cooper Fitzgerald, Mac Fitzgerald, and Logan Crannell each scored again in the final frame.

Recording assits for the evening were Defren (3), Logan Crannell (2), Somers (2), Mac Fitzgerald, Cooper Fitzgerald, and Lucas Crannell.

In goal, Oswego netminder Brady Wagner was spectacular, stopping 26 shots while allowing just seven goals, a 78.8% save percentage.

With the completion of the summer box program, players from both Fulton and Oswego are looking at future opportunities to enter teams in upcoming box tournaments in Lewiston and Utica. New players are always welcome.

