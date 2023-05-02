All-Star Showcase Modified Winner To Earn 13th Starting Spot For Weedsport’s Heroes Remembered 100

WEEDSPORT, NY – The DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will share center stage with the Tezo’s All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series as part of Weedsport Speedway’s season opening All-Star Showcase on Sunday, May 21. Aside from a $4,000 paycheck, the night’s Modified winner will also be guaranteed to start 13 or better in the upcoming Heroes Remembered 100 at Weedsport on Sunday, May 28.

With a stout field of Modifieds expected on May 21 including Mat Williamson, the most recent winner on the Super DIRTcar Series, the Modified portion of the All-Star Showcase will no doubt act as a tune-up for the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 on May 28.

In addition to a $4,000 pay day for the winner, the guarantee of at least the 13th starting position in the $7,500 to win Heroes Remembered 100 will be a crucial reward in the event that driver does that make the re-draw on May 28.

“We’re excited for this doubleheader to open our season on May 21 and look forward to a solid field of Modifieds ahead of the Heroes Remembered 100 on May 28,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “With so many drivers expected to attend our first two events of the season, the guaranteed starting spot for our May 21 winner is a nice way to tie the two events together even further.”

Joining the Modifieds on May 21 will be the All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Cars, making their first visit to Weedsport since June of 2019.

This year’s return should see a good mix of All-Star regulars and Pennsylvania standouts including Zeb Wise, Tyler Courtney, Cap Henry, Parker-Price Miller, Chris Windom, Hunter Schuerenberg and more.

Fans can purchase tickets now via the Weedsport Speedway website at www.weedsportspeedway.com, under the Tickets tab.

Camping is already available for 2023 by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Hospitality suites are also now available for all events in 2023. Weedsport’s suites offer an unmatched experience, high above the racing surface, and provide a perfect setting for a group party or corporate night out. Call Weedsport Speedway’s main office at (315) 834-3067 for pricing and availability.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

